SoNA
-
This week, University of Arkansas music professor Lia Uribe explores the tabla, the main percussive instrument used in Northern Indian classical music.…
-
Becca Martin Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, previews a weekend of orchestral music, observations of Día de Los…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas kept moving and performing during the last 20 months. Friday, though, SONA is back home on the Walton Arts Center…
-
Today we conclude our preview of the first SONA Beyond concert scheduled for Saturday night (with a 4:30 preview event at the library's Gathering Glade)…
-
SONA Beyond is a new series of performances designed to expand and explore classical music. The first concert is Saturday at the Fayetteville Public…
-
SONA, the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, is gearing up for a new season. Becca Martin Brown, the features editor for the Northwest Arkansas…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas, or SoNA, is releasing a new multi-media performance including music from Northwest Arkansas and visual arts from Paris.
-
Saturday evening, The Momentary and Symphony of Northwest Arkansas will host "Virtually There: Sounds of a Moment with SoNA." The virtual concert will…
-
The Symphony of Northwest Arkansas’ upcoming season promises to be their best yet, honoring Beethoven’s 250th birthday with “bucket list pieces” such as…
-
The works included in the next season for the Symphony of Northwest Arkansas include familair pieces. A new composition by Paul Haas, music director and…