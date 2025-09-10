© 2025 KUAF
Franklin County prison debate continues during committee meeting

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published September 10, 2025 at 3:01 PM CDT

KELLAMS: Debate continues over a proposed prison in western Arkansas. State lawmakers heard nearly four hours of testimony yesterday about a controversial plan for the new prison.

The proposed 3,000-bed prison in the west Arkansas city of Charleston has drawn widespread criticism from residents, lawmakers and others.

In a legislative committee meeting yesterday, Charleston resident Adam Watson cited the legislature's repeated votes to block funding for the project.

WATSON: The state finds itself here today five failed votes short of funding and all but begging for a design contract that has already slashed criteria to cut unnecessarily bloated costs, rather than a design based on the state's needs and at serious odds with the very community in which it will desperately need to patrol these cells.

KELLAMS: Watson says the site lacks proper resources, workforce, and connections to utilities and transportation infrastructure that would be necessary to support a prison.

Republican state Sen. Jimmy Hickey says a new prison is needed, but that it's clear the state's preferred location is the wrong move.

HICKEY: I'm trying to figure out a way to vote for the appropriation, and all I do is get further and further and further away. And it's not that I want to be hard. I don't think that, unlike a lot of people right now, that we've made a boondoggle. I don't think that it is a train wreck. I think that we've merely made a misstep, and somebody needs to say we've made a misstep.

KELLAMS: The state has already spent $3 million to secure the parcel of land in Franklin County.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

