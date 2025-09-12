© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Birthday reflections, listener-supported stories at KUAF

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew Moore
Published September 12, 2025 at 3:45 PM CDT
Canva Stock

Soil Judging at the University of Arkansas

Students and faculty show why “dirt isn’t just dirt,” using texture-by-feel tests and color charts to read a field’s history and potential. Professor Chris Brye explains how soil horizons guide everyone from farmers to builders.
Read the full story → Soil Judging Team at the U of A

Volunteers of Memory: Find A Grave in NWA

A curiosity about family history leads to Jim Harter at Fayetteville National Cemetery, where he documents headstones and honors military rites. The piece explores ritual, remembrance, and the quiet systems that preserve local memory.
Read the full story → Volunteer documents Fayetteville National Cemetery

Making Fantasy Tangible: Shire Post Mint

In West Fork, siblings Helen and Woody Maringer open the doors to a coin shop that started with an analog press and now strikes licensed Game of Thrones coins and wild materials (yes, even old bowling balls—tested for safety).
Read the full story → Inside Shire Post Mint’s coin workshop

Feeding with Dignity: St. Paul’s Friendly Fridge

Born during COVID, the Friendly Fridge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church keeps fresh food accessible—no questions asked. Parish chef Grace Cleghorn shares how volunteers cook, stock, and keep it running (including a rescue fridge delivered during the 2021 ice storm).
Read the full story → St. Paul’s Friendly Fridge Project

Calling the Future: A Day with a Double-A Broadcaster

Then-Naturals (Double-A) radio voice Nicholas Batters works with rosters, scorebooks, stat dashboards—and the pressure to never miss a pitch. He reflects on calling games for prospects like Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto, and MJ Melendez.
Read the full story → Behind the mic with Nicholas Batters

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

