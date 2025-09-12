Birthday reflections, listener-supported stories at KUAF

Soil Judging at the University of Arkansas

Students and faculty show why “dirt isn’t just dirt,” using texture-by-feel tests and color charts to read a field’s history and potential. Professor Chris Brye explains how soil horizons guide everyone from farmers to builders.

Volunteers of Memory: Find A Grave in NWA

A curiosity about family history leads to Jim Harter at Fayetteville National Cemetery, where he documents headstones and honors military rites. The piece explores ritual, remembrance, and the quiet systems that preserve local memory.

Making Fantasy Tangible: Shire Post Mint

In West Fork, siblings Helen and Woody Maringer open the doors to a coin shop that started with an analog press and now strikes licensed Game of Thrones coins and wild materials (yes, even old bowling balls—tested for safety).

Feeding with Dignity: St. Paul’s Friendly Fridge

Born during COVID, the Friendly Fridge at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church keeps fresh food accessible—no questions asked. Parish chef Grace Cleghorn shares how volunteers cook, stock, and keep it running (including a rescue fridge delivered during the 2021 ice storm).

Calling the Future: A Day with a Double-A Broadcaster

Then-Naturals (Double-A) radio voice Nicholas Batters works with rosters, scorebooks, stat dashboards—and the pressure to never miss a pitch. He reflects on calling games for prospects like Bobby Witt Jr., Nick Pratto, and MJ Melendez.

