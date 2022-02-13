Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Food Insecurity
Families worried about having enough food during the COVID-19 pandemic are three times more likely to experience anxiety or depression than those who have…
The Fayetteville Public Library's new commercial kitchen passed health inspection last week and is ready to host teaching and learning opportunities.…
The nonprofit Antioch for Youth and Family in Fort Smith is requesting donations for their St. Patrick’s Day “Bring the Green” food drive. Antioch founder…
Michael Tilley, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses the fallout from the last year. He says the need for assistance for families facing…
The goal of the Friendly Fridges of Fayetteville is to address an increase in food insecurity by being a supplement to the Little Free Pantry. Anyone may…
Earlier this month, the Fayetteville Police Department launched an internship program in partnership with the University of Arkansas social work…
According to a new report from Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families, more than 150,000 Arkansans are estimated to be newly food insecure since the…
The Arkansas Department of Agriculture is partnering with UpliftArkansas.com to assist Arkansans facing food insecurity with a new COVID-19 Food Access…
Blake Lasater, the pastor of United Methodist Church in Eureka Springs, along with a team of dedicated church and local volunteers are delivering meals…
Officials with the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and Feed Communities announced the consolidation of their operations last September. The nonprofits…