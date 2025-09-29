© 2025 KUAF
Sound Perimeter: The Orange Tree

By Lia Uribe
Published September 29, 2025 at 2:16 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter features two pieces inspired by oranges, both the fruit itself and the color it embodies. It’s remarkable how something so simple can spark imagination, stories and music. Oranges bring to mind sweetness, brightness, nourishment, and the color orange: one of my favorites, which radiates vibrancy and life.

Find more about our featured composer, Jenni Brandon, here.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
