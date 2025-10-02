© 2025 KUAF
Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Examining the 'Dirty Truth' — A new production at TheatreSquared

By Roby Brock,
Brittany JohnsonKyle KellamsMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published October 2, 2025 at 4:42 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we hear about a recent report from the Sierra Club that reveals utility companies in Arkansas remain heavily reliant on nonrenewable energy sources. Plus, the world premiere of “Malcom X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem” at TheatreSquared opens this week, and we talk to some people behind the production. Roby Brock with the NWA Business Journal also explains how a public school is helping students save money for after graduation.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Brittany Johnson
Brittany Johnson is the director of communications for Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE) and a contributor for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
