Examining the 'Dirty Truth' — A new production at TheatreSquared
On today's show, we hear about a recent report from the Sierra Club that reveals utility companies in Arkansas remain heavily reliant on nonrenewable energy sources. Plus, the world premiere of “Malcom X and Redd Foxx Washing Dishes at Jimmy's Chicken Shack in Harlem” at TheatreSquared opens this week, and we talk to some people behind the production. Roby Brock with the NWA Business Journal also explains how a public school is helping students save money for after graduation.