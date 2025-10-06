Sound Perimeter: Old Forms, New Worlds

Today's Sound Perimeter includes two remarkable works: Ariel Ramírez’s Misa Criolla , where the traditional Catholic Mass meets the rhythms and melodies of Argentina, and Aldemaro Romero’s Fuga con Pájara Pinta Bimodal , where Baroque counterpoint dances with Venezuelan folk energy. Both composers remind us how Latin America has reimagined European traditions, transforming them into something vibrant, soulful, and entirely its own.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.