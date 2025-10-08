Attorney General Tim Griffin talks tech, teens at annual summit

Arkansas’s attorney general is talking about tech and teens at his annual summit.

This year's topic is social media, focusing on addictive algorithms, security, and exploitation targeting minors.

Tuesday morning, Griffin spoke with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders about state initiatives to limit social media use among minors and future plans.

“I think one of the big pieces that we have to have is, frankly, engagement from the big tech companies,” Griffin said. “They're spending millions and millions and millions of dollars fighting us in court, but I think they are starting to have a shift in how they approach and more willing to have conversations about partnering with states and with students to protect them in a bigger way.”

Tech industry group NetChoice is currently suing Arkansas over new laws limiting content on social media platforms and allowing parents to sue social media platforms if their children develop eating disorders, social media addiction, or suicidal tendencies as a result of the platform’s content.

