© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Attorney General Tim Griffin talks tech, teens at annual summit

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published October 8, 2025 at 4:06 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Tim Griffin

Arkansas’s attorney general is talking about tech and teens at his annual summit.

This year's topic is social media, focusing on addictive algorithms, security, and exploitation targeting minors.

Tuesday morning, Griffin spoke with Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders about state initiatives to limit social media use among minors and future plans.

“I think one of the big pieces that we have to have is, frankly, engagement from the big tech companies,” Griffin said. “They're spending millions and millions and millions of dollars fighting us in court, but I think they are starting to have a shift in how they approach and more willing to have conversations about partnering with states and with students to protect them in a bigger way.”

Tech industry group NetChoice is currently suing Arkansas over new laws limiting content on social media platforms and allowing parents to sue social media platforms if their children develop eating disorders, social media addiction, or suicidal tendencies as a result of the platform’s content.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Social MediaTechnologyArkansas Government
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content