Sound Perimeter: Mirrors and Memories

Today's Sound Perimeter presents two pieces that reflect one another across time: Frédéric Chopin’s Mazurka in A minor, Op. 17 No. 4, and Caroline Shaw’s Gustave Le Gray, which reimagines and reframes Chopin’s melody through a contemporary lens. Both works explore the delicate space between reflection and reinvention where memory becomes music, and the past lingers, reshaped, in the present. Musical performances by Josh Wright and Soyeon Kate Lee.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.