© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Mirrors and Memories

By Lia Uribe,
Kyle Kellams
Published October 13, 2025 at 3:35 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter presents two pieces that reflect one another across time: Frédéric Chopin’s Mazurka in A minor, Op. 17 No. 4, and Caroline Shaw’s Gustave Le Gray, which reimagines and reframes Chopin’s melody through a contemporary lens. Both works explore the delicate space between reflection and reinvention where   memory becomes music, and the past lingers, reshaped, in the present. Musical performances by Josh Wright and Soyeon Kate Lee.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Classical MusicSound Perimeter
Stay Connected
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content