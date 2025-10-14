Lawmakers hear how government shutdown is impacting state programs

Arkansas lawmakers spent Monday hearing how some state programs are affected. Little Rock Public Radio’s Josie Lenora has this report.

Arkansans on Medicaid will be covered through October. Department of Human Services officials told legislators that state-run public assistance programs will continue through the end of the month.

Hundreds of thousands of Arkansans are in these programs, which include food and unemployment assistance, but they’re hard to get on. Less than half of Medicaid applicants get approval to receive services. This is also true of food benefits — only half of SNAP and some EBT applicants get approved.

Lawmakers worry undocumented immigrants may be getting health services during the shutdown, a talking point pushed by high-level Republican officials. DHS employees say undocumented immigrants only receive public services in emergency situations.

