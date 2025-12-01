© 2025 KUAF
Sound Perimeter: Notes in the Snow

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published December 1, 2025 at 2:30 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter steps into winter through three very different musical moods. We began with Thea Musgrave’s "A Winter’s Morning", a quiet, atmospheric setting of a Robert Burns poem that captures the sting of cold air and the stillness of a snowy dawn. Then we moved into Tchaikovsky’s magical world with the "Adagio and Waltz of the Snowflakes" from "The Nutcracker", where snowfall becomes dance. And we ended with the Jerry Granelli Trio performing Vince Guaraldi’s "Skating", a piece that glides and sparkles with the lightness of ice underfoot. Together, these works remind us that winter holds more than chill, it’s a season full of sound, memory, and movement.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
