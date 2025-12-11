Lawmakers review child abuse investigations after family cleared

Arkansas lawmakers say they’re going to reexamine child abuse investigation protocols after a family said they were wrongly accused. Josie Leonora with Little Rock Public Radio has this report.

An Arkansas family presented troubling testimony at a legislative hearing Wednesday. In February, a 5-year-old girl was taken to a pediatrician for a skin disease. The family said the issue was genetic, but a doctor believed the skin issues could be the result of possible child abuse.

The state investigated the family, ruling out child abuse and finding a pattern of the same skin illness in the girl’s three siblings. The family says their daughter was pressured into a pelvic exam even after the family was cleared of child abuse suspicions.

Republican Representative Mary Bentley urged lawmakers to review current investigation protocols. This comes after public controversy over a Mountain Home child abuse case that went uninvestigated despite more than 20 calls to a child abuse hotline.

The study Bentley proposed will examine standardization procedures and create a more consistent interpretation of mandatory reporter laws.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.