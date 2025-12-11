© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Lawmakers review child abuse investigations after family cleared

By Josie Lenora,
Little Rock Public Radio
Published December 11, 2025 at 4:40 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Little Rock Public Radio

Arkansas lawmakers say they’re going to reexamine child abuse investigation protocols after a family said they were wrongly accused. Josie Leonora with Little Rock Public Radio has this report.

An Arkansas family presented troubling testimony at a legislative hearing Wednesday. In February, a 5-year-old girl was taken to a pediatrician for a skin disease. The family said the issue was genetic, but a doctor believed the skin issues could be the result of possible child abuse.

The state investigated the family, ruling out child abuse and finding a pattern of the same skin illness in the girl’s three siblings. The family says their daughter was pressured into a pelvic exam even after the family was cleared of child abuse suspicions.

Republican Representative Mary Bentley urged lawmakers to review current investigation protocols. This comes after public controversy over a Mountain Home child abuse case that went uninvestigated despite more than 20 calls to a child abuse hotline.

The study Bentley proposed will examine standardization procedures and create a more consistent interpretation of mandatory reporter laws.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Child WelfareArkansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content