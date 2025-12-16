Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay 12/16/2025
Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 (tonight)
- Smooth Man Music Productions Holiday Show at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, hosted by Anthony Ball. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 for nonmembers, $28 for members.
- Memphis May Fire performs with three other bands at Ozark Music Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
- Old Time Jam led by Pete Howard at Ozark Folkways in Fayetteville, beginning at 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025
- The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs a big band Christmas show at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.
Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025
- Live Jazz featuring musicians from the UARK Jazz Department at The Music Depot in Rogers, 7 p.m.
- Van Cliburn Concert Series Finale at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Tickets: $45 for nonmembers, $36 for members, $10 for students. Music begins at 7 p.m.
- Taproom Caroling with Heather at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5–7 p.m.
- SixtyOn performs at the Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge in Eureka Springs, 5–8 p.m.
- Will Mendenhall performs at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 19, 2025
- Front Porch with Chucky Waggs & Company of Raggs at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: approximately $18.
- Christmas Carol Walking Tour begins at 6 p.m. at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.
- Candlelight Christmas Service at Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, 4:30 p.m.
- Happy Hour with Ultra Suede at George’s Majestic Lounge, 6 p.m.
- Atoll Christmas Celebration, presented by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, at the Fayetteville Public Library, 6–8 p.m. Tickets: $40–$125; includes music, food, and performances.
- Bordertown at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 8 p.m.
- Covington Creek at The Majestic in Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025
- Not Your Normal Formal at The Momentary in Bentonville, 8 p.m.–midnight; formal attire requested. Tickets: about $30 for nonmembers.
- Voices of the Ozarks presents Handel’s Messiah at Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs, 2 p.m.
- Caroling in Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs, 5:30 p.m.
- Holiday Jazz with Steve Dixon at The Music Depot in Rogers, 6 p.m.
- The Nutcracker, presented by Conservatory, at Air and Art Center in Bentonville, 12:30 p.m.
- Hanukkah Storytime with Temple Shalom at the Fayetteville Public Library, 10–11 a.m.
- Ginny Poe at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5–7 p.m.
- The Odds at New Delhi Café in Eureka Springs, 6 p.m.
- Mountain Gypsies at the Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge in Eureka Springs, 7–10 p.m.
- Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers, 8 p.m.
- Christmas Gala at Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 7–8:30 p.m.
- Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show at Historic Roxy Theatre in Muskogee, Oklahoma, evening performance.
Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025
- Winter Glow Solstice Celebration at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, 5–8 p.m. Live music by March to August, plus holiday market and cocoa. Tickets: $16 for nonmembers.
- Old Fayetteville Session at George’s Majestic Lounge, 6 p.m. Local musicians jam; proceeds benefit a rotating nonprofit.
