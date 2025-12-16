© 2025 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Sophia, Kyle and Wai-Kay 12/16/2025

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia NouraniWai-Kay Carenbauer
Published December 16, 2025 at 3:47 PM CST

Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025 (tonight)

  • Smooth Man Music Productions Holiday Show at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art, hosted by Anthony Ball. Doors open 6:30 p.m.; music begins at 7 p.m. Tickets: $35 for nonmembers, $28 for members.
  • Memphis May Fire performs with three other bands at Ozark Music Hall, beginning at 6 p.m.
  • Old Time Jam led by Pete Howard at Ozark Folkways in Fayetteville, beginning at 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 17, 2025

  • The Fabulous Equinox Orchestra performs a big band Christmas show at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville, beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.

Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025

  • Live Jazz featuring musicians from the UARK Jazz Department at The Music Depot in Rogers, 7 p.m.
  • Van Cliburn Concert Series Finale at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art. Tickets: $45 for nonmembers, $36 for members, $10 for students. Music begins at 7 p.m.
  • Taproom Caroling with Heather at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5–7 p.m.
  • SixtyOn performs at the Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge in Eureka Springs, 5–8 p.m.
  • Will Mendenhall performs at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 7 p.m.

Friday, Dec. 19, 2025

  • Front Porch with Chucky Waggs & Company of Raggs at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville, 8:30 p.m. Tickets: approximately $18.
  • Christmas Carol Walking Tour begins at 6 p.m. at Crescent Hotel in Eureka Springs.
  • Candlelight Christmas Service at Thorncrown Chapel in Eureka Springs, 4:30 p.m.
  • Happy Hour with Ultra Suede at George’s Majestic Lounge, 6 p.m.
  • Atoll Christmas Celebration, presented by the Arkansas Coalition of Marshallese, at the Fayetteville Public Library, 6–8 p.m. Tickets: $40–$125; includes music, food, and performances.
  • Bordertown at 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 8 p.m.
  • Covington Creek at The Majestic in Fort Smith, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 20, 2025

  • Not Your Normal Formal at The Momentary in Bentonville, 8 p.m.–midnight; formal attire requested. Tickets: about $30 for nonmembers.
  • Voices of the Ozarks presents Handel’s Messiah at Inspiration Point near Eureka Springs, 2 p.m.
  • Caroling in Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs, 5:30 p.m.
  • Holiday Jazz with Steve Dixon at The Music Depot in Rogers, 6 p.m.
  • The Nutcracker, presented by Conservatory, at Air and Art Center in Bentonville, 12:30 p.m.
  • Hanukkah Storytime with Temple Shalom at the Fayetteville Public Library, 10–11 a.m.
  • Ginny Poe at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 5–7 p.m.
  • The Odds at New Delhi Café in Eureka Springs, 6 p.m.
  • Mountain Gypsies at the Gravel Bar at Wanderloo Lodge in Eureka Springs, 7–10 p.m.
  • Buddy Shute and Mark McGee at Pub on the Bricks in Rogers, 8 p.m.
  • Christmas Gala at Northeastern State University campus in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, 7–8:30 p.m.
  • Oklahoma Opry Christmas Show at Historic Roxy Theatre in Muskogee, Oklahoma, evening performance.

Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025

  • Winter Glow Solstice Celebration at Botanical Garden of the Ozarks in Fayetteville, 5–8 p.m. Live music by March to August, plus holiday market and cocoa. Tickets: $16 for nonmembers.
  • Old Fayetteville Session at George’s Majestic Lounge, 6 p.m. Local musicians jam; proceeds benefit a rotating nonprofit.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
