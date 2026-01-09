© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Lawmakers question Medicaid in-home care eligibility proposal

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published January 9, 2026 at 6:13 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Little Rock Public Radio

State lawmakers are weighing in on proposed changes to how some Arkansas Medicaid recipients qualify for in-home personal care. The proposal would shift responsibility for determining eligibility to physicians rather than a third-party contractor currently used.

Officials with the Department of Human Services outlined the rule change in a legislative committee meeting on Wednesday.

Melissa Weatherton, director of specialty Medicaid services for DHS, says spending on the program has risen consistently year over year.

“We’re spending over $212 million annually on this service for about 17,000 people. We believe that putting the new process in place, with very strict evaluation forms and prescription forms for physicians and PCP offices, will significantly assist us in ensuring that the people who need personal care are the ones getting personal care.”

Republican state Sen. Missy Irvin spoke against the proposal, saying physicians shouldn’t be the ones making the decision on whether someone truly needs personal care.

“They have to have a client base. They have to have patients return to them, and if they refuse that, guess what? They’re going to go right down the road to somebody else. I’m just laying the land of how it works in reality. I think it’s a good idea in theory. I just don’t know if it’s going to work.”

DHS officials agreed to pull the change down and rework it after lawmakers raised concerns.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas Department of Human ServicesArkansas Legislature
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content