Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Wai-Kay, Sophia and Kyle

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published January 13, 2026 at 5:11 PM CST
Credit, Jack Travis

Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 (tonight)

  • 6:30–9 p.m. at Ozark Folkways/ Folk School in Fayetteville — Songwriter’s open mic 
  • 7 p.m. at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee, Oklahoma — ThunderBeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top 

Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026

  • 5–7:30 p.m. at The Momentary in Bentonville — An Evening at RODEHOUSE, featuring Calvin Arsenia. 
  • 8 p.m. at Boulders and Brews — Back-to-school show with Miss March and the Flowers.

Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026

  • Ozark Mountain Music Festival — Begins Thursday in Eureka Springs, running through Sunday.
  • Western Hills Bluegrass Festival — Begins Thursday at the Lodge at Sequoyah State Park in Wagoner, Oklahoma, running through Saturday.
  • 7 p.m. at Music Depot Thursday Night Live jazz jam in downtown Rogers — Tom and Anthony Ware.
  • 6:30–8 p.m. at Ozark Folkways Fayetteville — Ballad singing night.
  • 5–8 p.m. at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer Lodge in Eureka Springs — Sixty On with Mike Bruning and Michael Welch. 
  • 6:30–9 p.m. at Pub on the Bricks in downtown Rogers — Mike Robertson. 

Friday, Jan. 16, 2026

  • Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m at George’s — Happy hour with On the Verge. 
  • 9 p.m. Friday at George’s — The Phelgms with Galosh in the Mud, FRAWG and Gold Star Neurotic; $15 ticket.
  • 6–8 p.m. (Dawn Cate Band) and 9 p.m.–midnight (Mixmasters DJ) at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith.
  • 7 p.m. The Medium — Abbey Pierce album release show (sold out).
  • Arkansas Symphony Orchestra noon concert lecture — in Little Rock, associated with “Rebirth and Revolution.”

Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026

  • 7 p.m. at Nomad’s Trailside — Star Station, The Big Sad, Up to Know Good and My Candy Dog; $10.
    8 p.m.–midnight at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith — Wanda Watson 
  • 3–6 p.m. at Ozark Folkways, Ozark Folkways Rocket Kickoff — a concert and benefit for the Folk School’s rock education program.
  • 8 p.m.–2 a.m. at Backroom Social Club in Springdale — Church of Techno
  • 5–8 p.m. at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs — Honeysuckle Jam
  • Mike Shirkey’s Pickin’ Post (special edition) — 7–9 p.m. Saturday night.

Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026

  • Nomads Trailside Sunday Brunch series — 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., featuring Wimer Wesley Duo with Evan Wood.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music News
