Talkin’ Tunes with Wai-Kay, Sophia and Kyle
Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026 (tonight)
- 6:30–9 p.m. at Ozark Folkways/ Folk School in Fayetteville — Songwriter’s open mic
- 7 p.m. at the Roxy Theater in Muskogee, Oklahoma — ThunderBeard: A Tribute to ZZ Top
Wednesday, Jan. 14, 2026
- 5–7:30 p.m. at The Momentary in Bentonville — An Evening at RODEHOUSE, featuring Calvin Arsenia.
- 8 p.m. at Boulders and Brews — Back-to-school show with Miss March and the Flowers.
Thursday, Jan. 15, 2026
- Ozark Mountain Music Festival — Begins Thursday in Eureka Springs, running through Sunday.
- Western Hills Bluegrass Festival — Begins Thursday at the Lodge at Sequoyah State Park in Wagoner, Oklahoma, running through Saturday.
- 7 p.m. at Music Depot Thursday Night Live jazz jam in downtown Rogers — Tom and Anthony Ware.
- 6:30–8 p.m. at Ozark Folkways Fayetteville — Ballad singing night.
- 5–8 p.m. at the Gravel Bar at Wanderer Lodge in Eureka Springs — Sixty On with Mike Bruning and Michael Welch.
- 6:30–9 p.m. at Pub on the Bricks in downtown Rogers — Mike Robertson.
Friday, Jan. 16, 2026
- Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m at George’s — Happy hour with On the Verge.
- 9 p.m. Friday at George’s — The Phelgms with Galosh in the Mud, FRAWG and Gold Star Neurotic; $15 ticket.
- 6–8 p.m. (Dawn Cate Band) and 9 p.m.–midnight (Mixmasters DJ) at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith.
- 7 p.m. The Medium — Abbey Pierce album release show (sold out).
- Arkansas Symphony Orchestra noon concert lecture — in Little Rock, associated with “Rebirth and Revolution.”
Saturday, Jan. 17, 2026
- 7 p.m. at Nomad’s Trailside — Star Station, The Big Sad, Up to Know Good and My Candy Dog; $10.
8 p.m.–midnight at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith — Wanda Watson
- 3–6 p.m. at Ozark Folkways, Ozark Folkways Rocket Kickoff — a concert and benefit for the Folk School’s rock education program.
- 8 p.m.–2 a.m. at Backroom Social Club in Springdale — Church of Techno
- 5–8 p.m. at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs — Honeysuckle Jam
- Mike Shirkey’s Pickin’ Post (special edition) — 7–9 p.m. Saturday night.
Sunday, Jan. 18, 2026
- Nomads Trailside Sunday Brunch series — 10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m., featuring Wimer Wesley Duo with Evan Wood.
