Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Here and Then

By Kyle Kellams,
Lia Uribe
Published January 26, 2026 at 1:33 PM CST

Today's Sound Perimeter spends time with two bassoon pieces that have stayed close to host Lia Uribe over the years. Music holding memory, shifting shape and meeting us differently each time we return to it. Past and present, coexisting.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
