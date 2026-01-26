Sound Perimeter: Here and Then

Today's Sound Perimeter spends time with two bassoon pieces that have stayed close to host Lia Uribe over the years. Music holding memory, shifting shape and meeting us differently each time we return to it. Past and present, coexisting.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.