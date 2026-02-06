Federal funding advances Fort Smith health innovation center, Parrot Island lawsuit filed
Michael Tilley with Talk Business & Politics joins Kyle Kellams to discuss new federal funding for a proposed health innovation center at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith, including plans for maternal and infant care training. They also cover a lawsuit challenging the Parrot Island Water Park expansion, the Fort Smith school board’s vote to close two elementary schools due to declining enrollment, and the city’s decision to continue funding Main Street Fort Smith.