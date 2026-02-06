© 2026 KUAF
Federal funding advances Fort Smith health innovation center, Parrot Island lawsuit filed

By Kyle Kellams,
Michael Tilley
Published February 6, 2026 at 12:13 PM CST
Water slide components are stored and ready for installation near the Parrot Island Waterpark at Ben Geren Regional Park.
Courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Water slide components are stored and ready for installation near the Parrot Island Waterpark at Ben Geren Regional Park.

Michael Tilley with Talk Business & Politics joins Kyle Kellams to discuss new federal funding for a proposed health innovation center at the University of Arkansas–Fort Smith, including plans for maternal and infant care training. They also cover a lawsuit challenging the Parrot Island Water Park expansion, the Fort Smith school board’s vote to close two elementary schools due to declining enrollment, and the city’s decision to continue funding Main Street Fort Smith.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
