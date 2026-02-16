Sound Perimeter: Listening for a Change

Today's Sound Perimeter explores change, how it happens inside the music and around it. We begin with Philip Glass's Metamorphosis I, where repeating patterns shift so gradually you almost don't notice until the whole atmosphere feels different. Performed by pianist Lisa Moore. Then we turn to Terri Lyne Carrington and a spacious performance of her piece "Unconditional Love." Terri Lyne Carrington has carried her own kind of transformation by the way she leads offstage at the Berklee Institute of Jazz and Gender Justice, imagining a jazz world that's more inclusive and more equitable.