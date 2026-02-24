© 2026 KUAF
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published February 24, 2026 at 4:28 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and Wai-Kay Carenbauer discuss upcoming music events for the week of Feb. 24, 2026:

Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026:

  • Water for Elephants (Broadway touring production), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.

Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026:

  • ARKType (through March 7), UA Black Box Theater, Global Campus, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m. Alternating performances of Wildflower Season by Connor Johnson and Camp Wildwood by Basil Parnell. Tickets: $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 non-UA students; free for UA students.

Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026:

Friday, Feb. 27, 2026:

Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026:

Sunday, March 1, 2026:

*Enter our Instagram giveaway to win tickets to Los Angeles Azules at Ozark Music Hall by Wednesday, Feb. 25.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
