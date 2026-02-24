Talkin’ Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay
Ozarks at Large’s Kyle Kellams, Sophia Nourani and Wai-Kay Carenbauer discuss upcoming music events for the week of Feb. 24, 2026:
Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026:
- Bluegrass Jam, Ozark Folkways, downtown Fayetteville (Stone Walker House), 6-9 p.m. Free.
- Water for Elephants (Broadway touring production), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026:
- ARKType (through March 7), UA Black Box Theater, Global Campus, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m. Alternating performances of Wildflower Season by Connor Johnson and Camp Wildwood by Basil Parnell. Tickets: $20 general, $15 seniors, $10 non-UA students; free for UA students.
Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026:
- Ozark Blues Society Blues Jam featuring Tom Katz and Friends, Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Razorbones Trombone Ensemble, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m. Free.
- Sister Act: A Divine Musical Comedy (through Sunday), King Opera House, Van Buren. Produced by the Community School of the Arts, Fort Smith.
- Los Roscoes, Wanderloo Lodge, Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs, 5 p.m.
- Wilson Phillips, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs, 8 p.m.
- Northeastern State University Wind Ensemble: “Colors”, directed by Dr. Joseph Bello, NSU Performing Arts Center, Tahlequah, Okla., 7 p.m. Free.
- Eli Young Band with Jeffrey East, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 8 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 27, 2026:
- Chris Arcana, Moxy Fayetteville.
- Send It South Festival — Day 1 (through Saturday), The Momentary, Bentonville. Music and scenic bike rides. Tickets: $60 members, $75 non-members.
- Caroline Mendoza, Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs, 7 p.m.
- Happy Hour concert with Full House, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville, 6-8 p.m.
- Fraud Start, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith.
- Dirty Red & The Soul Shakers, New Delhi Cafe, Eureka Springs, 6-10 p.m.
- Meadowlark Band, Pedlar's Pub, Bentonville, 7-10 p.m.
- NSU Opera Workshop: “Hansel and Gretel” (also Saturday), NSU Performing Arts Center, Tahlequah, Okla., 7 p.m., $10
Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026:
- Gospel Jubilee (open mic), Price's Chapel Baptist Church, Sallisaw, Okla., 5 p.m.
- “The Little Mermaid”, presented by Perry Ryan Theatre Company, Grace Point, Bentonville, 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Sunday, March 1, 2026:
- Dale Watson & His Lone Stars, Coda Concert House, Joplin, Mo. Doors and music at 5:30 p.m.
*Enter our Instagram giveaway to win tickets to Los Angeles Azules at Ozark Music Hall by Wednesday, Feb. 25.
