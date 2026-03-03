© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/3/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published March 3, 2026 at 5:44 PM CST
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday:

  • Wind Symphony and 4 O'Clock Concert Band, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. Doors at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Free.
  • Live jazz night, Music Depot, downtown Rogers.
  • Don Kate Trio, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • KUAF Live Session: Me Like Bees premieres on KUAF's YouTube channel and NPR's Live Sessions page.

Thursday:

  • Body Traffic (Los Angeles-based dance company), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.
  • Ozark Blues Society core players — Tony Redman, Dave Renko and others — Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. First Thursday series.
  • William Alexander, rooftop at AC Hotel, Bentonville.
  • Brad Upton (comedy), Star Theater at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.

Friday:

  • The Little Mermaid, presented by Perry Ryan Theatre Company (second week), Gracepoint, Bentonville, 7 p.m. (also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
  • SHE: Festival of Women in Music (through Sunday), University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Preview aired on Ozarks at Large, Monday. Listen at kuaf.com.
  • Sunny Sweeney, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
  • Sean Jones (comedy), The Grove, Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
  • Nikki Waters Band, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-9 p.m.
  • David Tyson Quartet, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith (later in the evening).
  • Sons of Otis Malone: "20 Years of Trying," Siloam Springs Community Building, 7-9 p.m.
  • The Night Timers, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers, 8-11 p.m.
  • Patti Steele, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
  • Alternate Endings, My Candy Dog, Speed Queen and Star Station, Nomads Trailside. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
  • Lucas Wiggington, JJ's Live, Rogers, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
  • Lariat, Cabin 3, Carpenter Pencil and Pony, Back Room Social Club, Springdale. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday:

  • Fort Smith Symphony: "Water Planet," a program of compositions inspired by water, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
  • SONA Symphony of Northwest Arkansas: "Behind the Mask: Romeo and Juliet" (including Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
  • Korey McKelvy Band, Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 7 p.m.
  • Ted Hammig and the Campaign with FREE JOEL and Lariat, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Tickets: $12.
  • Miss K's Bungalow presents "15 on the Count" (dance), King Opera House, Van Buren, 6 p.m.

Coming up:

  • Jason Isbell, Robinson Center, Little Rock, March 26. Tickets on sale now.
  • Koe Wetzel, the AMP, Rogers, Sept. 30. Tickets on sale March 3, $54-$177.
  • Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary's Tariq), Ozark Music Hall, March 13. Enter our Instagram giveaway to win tickets by March 10 at @kuaf_music or @kuaf_radio.

Monday:

  • Monday Music Series: William Wyler, oboe, and Eric Melson, piano, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Free.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsTalkin' Tunes
Stay Connected
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content