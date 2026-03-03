Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai-Kay 3/3/2026
Tuesday:
- Wind Symphony and 4 O'Clock Concert Band, Faulkner Performing Arts Center, Fayetteville. Doors at 6:30 p.m., concert at 7 p.m. Free.
- Live jazz night, Music Depot, downtown Rogers.
- Don Kate Trio, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
Wednesday:
- KUAF Live Session: Me Like Bees premieres on KUAF's YouTube channel and NPR's Live Sessions page.
Thursday:
- Body Traffic (Los Angeles-based dance company), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7 p.m. Tickets: $10.
- Ozark Blues Society core players — Tony Redman, Dave Renko and others — Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 6:30-9:30 p.m. Free. First Thursday series.
- William Alexander, rooftop at AC Hotel, Bentonville.
- Brad Upton (comedy), Star Theater at Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m. Tickets: $29.
Friday:
- The Little Mermaid, presented by Perry Ryan Theatre Company (second week), Gracepoint, Bentonville, 7 p.m. (also Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.)
- SHE: Festival of Women in Music (through Sunday), University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Preview aired on Ozarks at Large, Monday. Listen at kuaf.com.
- Sunny Sweeney, Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville, 7:30 p.m.
- Sean Jones (comedy), The Grove, Lowell, 6:30 p.m.
- Nikki Waters Band, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 6-9 p.m.
- David Tyson Quartet, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith (later in the evening).
- Sons of Otis Malone: "20 Years of Trying," Siloam Springs Community Building, 7-9 p.m.
- The Night Timers, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers, 8-11 p.m.
- Patti Steele, Moxy Fayetteville, 6 p.m.
- Alternate Endings, My Candy Dog, Speed Queen and Star Station, Nomads Trailside. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
- Lucas Wiggington, JJ's Live, Rogers, 8:30 p.m.-midnight.
- Lariat, Cabin 3, Carpenter Pencil and Pony, Back Room Social Club, Springdale. Doors at 8 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m.
Saturday:
- Fort Smith Symphony: "Water Planet," a program of compositions inspired by water, Fort Smith, 7 p.m.
- SONA Symphony of Northwest Arkansas: "Behind the Mask: Romeo and Juliet" (including Prokofiev's Romeo and Juliet), Walton Arts Center, Fayetteville.
- Korey McKelvy Band, Music Depot, downtown Rogers, 7 p.m.
- Ted Hammig and the Campaign with FREE JOEL and Lariat, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Tickets: $12.
- Miss K's Bungalow presents "15 on the Count" (dance), King Opera House, Van Buren, 6 p.m.
Coming up:
- Jason Isbell, Robinson Center, Little Rock, March 26. Tickets on sale now.
- Koe Wetzel, the AMP, Rogers, Sept. 30. Tickets on sale March 3, $54-$177.
- Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary's Tariq), Ozark Music Hall, March 13. Enter our Instagram giveaway to win tickets by March 10 at @kuaf_music or @kuaf_radio.
Monday:
- Monday Music Series: William Wyler, oboe, and Eric Melson, piano, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Free.
