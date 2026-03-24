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KUAF Music Fundraiser at George's Majestic Lounge, April 26. Click here for more!
Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle and Sophia 3/24/2026

By Kyle Kellams,
Sophia Nourani
Published March 24, 2026 at 3:37 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Tuesday:

  • Robert Lester Folsom, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Soft rock psychedelic sound. Tickets: around $30.
  • Bluegrass jam, Ozark Folkways Fayetteville location, downtown Fayetteville, 6-9 p.m.
  • Elizabeth Bainbridge with Matt Nelson, Isabella's, Bentonville. Jazz, 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday:

  • Jonah Kagen with Anna Graves, George's Majestic Lounge. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8:30 p.m. Tickets: around $30.
  • Bluegrass jam, Ozark Folkways Fayetteville location, downtown Fayetteville, 6-9 p.m.
  • Elizabeth Bainbridge with Matt Nelson, Isabella's, Bentonville. Jazz, 6-8 p.m.

Thursday:

  • Ratboys, indie group from Chicago (On the Map), George's Majestic Lounge. Tickets: around $25. KUAF held a ticket giveaway on Instagram at @kuaf_music. Check out our Instagram if you want to potentially win more shows like Ratboys and sometimes sold-out shows — we just had one last week for Die Spitze, another On the Map sold-out show.
  • Northeastern State University Brass faculty recital, NSU campus, Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
  • Mark Winters, Nomads Trailside, 9 p.m. Free.

Friday:

  • KUAF live session with OrOrOr drops in full on our YouTube channel, on the NPR Live Sessions website and on kuaf.com. More live sessions to come — past ones are available on our YouTube, NPR Live Sessions and on KUAF.
  • Food and film series, the Momentary, Bentonville. Screening of Grease, 6 p.m.
  • Foggy Bobcat one-time reunion show, George's Majestic Lounge, 8:30 p.m.
  • Northeastern State University woodwind recital, NSU Center for the Arts, Tahlequah, 7 p.m.
  • EJ Vines, Madeleine Collins, Nomads Trailside. All ages. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
  • Emily Elgin, the Music Depot, 8 p.m.
  • Drew Hutson Rogers with his full band, Kingfish, 9 p.m.-midnight.

Saturday:

  • Jesse Wells, Ozark Music Hall. Sold out. Check online for face-value tickets.
  • B.A.B.E., 906 Lounge, Fort Smith, 9 p.m.-midnight. Folk blues with a hint of country.
  • Jo Dee Messina, Muskogee Civic Center, Muskogee, Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
  • March to August, Gotahold Brewing, 5 p.m.
  • 34th annual Kite Fest, Eureka Springs, Turpentine Creek. Live music included.

Coming up:

  • Kesha, Walmart AMP, Rogers, Aug. 5. Tickets: around $30-$130. Presale begins Tuesday at 10 a.m.; public on sale Friday.
  • Salt-N-Pepa, TLC and En Vogue, Walmart AMP, Rogers, Sept. 29. Presale began today at 10 a.m.; public on sale Thursday. Tickets: around $70-$150.
  • Lil Wayne, Walmart AMP, Rogers, Aug. 16. General public tickets on sale Friday.
  • University of Arkansas Monday Music Series returns next Monday: Moon Sook Park and Matthew Thompson performing Korean art song, Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, U of A campus, 7:30 p.m.

Follow KUAF on Instagram at @kuaf_music for live sessions and ticket giveaways.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Ozarks at Large Talkin' TunesLocal Music NewsLocal Events
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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