Joel Darling on 'Half Power', ambient music

Now in its third year, the Creative Exchange Fund, administered by The Medium in downtown Springdale, supports local artists by providing financial support and a space to take creative risks. KUAF is partnering with The Medium to profile some of this year’s 37 multidisciplinary artists. We’ll hear about their art, their process, and what it means to be a creative in northwest Arkansas right now.

Joel Darling discusses his work at the Medium, which was conceptualized during the COVID-19 pandemic under the moniker "Half Power".