Crystal Bridges debuts song cycle based on colonial Jewish letters
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will host the world premiere of “Dear Heartsey: The Letters of Abigaill Levy-Franks” on May 7, a new song cycle inspired by the 18th-century correspondence of a Jewish woman living in colonial New York. The performance combines music, history and visual art through a collaboration featuring composer Jonathan Stinson, cantor Samantha Stinson, Tyson Scholar Emily Beeber and the Jewish Federation of Arkansas.