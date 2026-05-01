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Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Crystal Bridges debuts song cycle based on colonial Jewish letters

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:07 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art

Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art will host the world premiere of “Dear Heartsey: The Letters of Abigaill Levy-Franks” on May 7, a new song cycle inspired by the 18th-century correspondence of a Jewish woman living in colonial New York. The performance combines music, history and visual art through a collaboration featuring composer Jonathan Stinson, cantor Samantha Stinson, Tyson Scholar Emily Beeber and the Jewish Federation of Arkansas.

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Ozarks at Large Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
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