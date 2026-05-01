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Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Belgian Cycling Startup Brings Wearable Airbag to Bentonville

By Jack Travis
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:06 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Aerobag

A Belgian startup is betting that setting up in Bentonville is the right place to find partners for a product that could change how cyclists survive crashes. Aerobag has developed a lightweight airbag system designed to dramatically reduce serious injuries for cyclists — one that inflates in a fraction of a second to create cushioning that protects the back, neck, and hips in a high-speed crash. CEO Bert Celis spoke with reporter Jack Travis about what brought him to the Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator — and what he hopes to find in Northwest Arkansas.

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Ozarks at Large CyclingArkansas Global Cycling AcceleratorEntrepreneurs
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Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
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