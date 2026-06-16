NWA Juneteenth celebration marks 30 years Saturday in Fayetteville

Saturday marks the 30th consecutive June that a Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth celebration will take place. Juneteenth has been formally observed in Fayetteville since before the day was a federal holiday. This year's free, open-to-the-public event takes place from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday at the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville. It includes live music, food and activities designed especially for children.

Danielle Williams, co-chair of the Juneteenth Celebration Committee, says the Fayetteville observation of Juneteenth began on the UofA campus 30 years ago.

Danielle Williams: It started with Dr. Lonnie Williams when he was the director of — I think I don't know if he — what his title was, if he was director or assistant vice chancellor or what he was. But over the multicultural center, he was the one — he and his staff were the ones that actually started the Juneteenth celebration for the campus here. And it was, just in a smaller form. It was really for more people on campus, and from what I recall — I wasn't on campus at the time — but what I recall and being told is that maybe people from the community came, but it was really more for the campus community.

Kyle Kellams: In 1996, there were a lot of people who weren't familiar with the word Juneteenth.

Williams: Oh, I would agree with that. A lot of people don't necessarily know some of the history or what Juneteenth was about, because there are some people today that don't necessarily know. I think because some of the — with the last, like I said, the administrations, some things had come up where it became a little bit more knowledgeable to the broader nation. But I would say just only in the last several years that it's become more knowledgeable, but within the African American community and some Black and brown communities, it's been prominent for years — since its inception. So it goes back to Galveston, Texas. Gordon Granger —

Kellams: Yes. Arrives —

Williams: Yes. Arrives in Galveston, Texas, to give official notice of the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation, freeing of the slaves. So as a part of that celebration — of course, we're talking about 1865, we didn't have all the luxuries and things that we have today. They celebrated, of course, in their own way, given the time frame, with community picnics and singing and gatherings to celebrate that time. And then of course, given that it was in the South, this was more prominently celebrated in the South, because again, we're talking about the freeing of the slaves. And even though the primary foundation of it was in Texas, it then started to spread all over, primarily the South.

Kellams: And a connection with the Fayetteville celebration that's happening in 2026 is community.

Williams: Absolutely. It is all about community. It's all about sharing culture — a celebration of culture and how we all are a part of our respective cultures. But honoring culture overall, specifically African American culture, but all cultures and how we work together here in the Northwest Arkansas community. We may have different culture, but we are a community of one. I think about what Dr. Robinson says, as he sometimes talks about the university as a whole — "E pluribus unum," you know, being of one. Of course, I can't recite it as well as he can, but I think about what he says. And that's what it's about really — while we have our own respective cultures and history and where we come from, it is about celebrating each other.

Kellams: And this is going to be free.

Williams: Oh my gosh. Yes. And I say, as long as I have anything to do with it, it will be free as best I can — and under my control, it's not all under my control. But one of the things we try to do is get funding support. The university has provided funding support because this is a university event, because that's where it started, where the foundation of it is. But the university has provided funding support for this. We've also received funding from the Walton Family Foundation as well as Walmart. We've also received funding support from other organizations like St. James Missionary Baptist Church, like Redemptive Community Church — Ozark. We're so happy that we have started a partnership with the city of Fayetteville. That's why we wanted to bring it back to Fayetteville. We were happy that Fayetteville Mayor Molly Rawn is supportive of this, as well as Experience Fayetteville — we appreciate them. With their support, their funding support as well as their in-kind support, primarily, we're able to have it at the Ramble. Given all the organizations that helped — Tyson. I gotta say a shout-out of course to Tyson, who gives us the product for us to be able to provide free meals. So anyone who wants to come and have a free meal can come. Hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken — we have beans, chips, drinks. I just heard today that one of my community partners that we work with now on campus, Sonya Spinks, has worked to get Coca-Cola to do an activation for us, so we'll have free soda. So again, we have a lot of individuals and organizations that come together to allow this event to be free.

Kellams: Food, fellowship, music, free, 11 to 3.

Williams: You're going to have to memorialize that so I can use that. That's really, really good.

Kellams: Well, congratulations on 30 years.

Williams: We appreciate it. But one thing I will say — without of course the committee and all the sponsors, and this is kind of my plug for anybody who wants to participate: we still have volunteer opportunities for people who want to come and participate. Of course it is volunteer, but you'll get a T-shirt — a 30th anniversary T-shirt. We're not going to sell them, but our volunteers will get a shirt. So if you want to come get a shirt, come volunteer. But we always need that extra added hand to come and make our events a good event for the community.

Danielle Williams is co-chair of the Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth Celebration Committee. The event is Saturday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville. Live music will be provided, headlined by Arkansas native Avian Alia.

Avian Alia, a native of Lake Village, Arkansas, headlining performer at Saturday's Northwest Arkansas Juneteenth celebration, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. in the Upper Ramble in Fayetteville. It is free.

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