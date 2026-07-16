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Local Music
Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 7/9/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published July 16, 2026 at 3:20 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday

  • Listening party series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring Tiff Bogan and her project Groove Is Inheritance, exploring funk and disco foundations through boogie and house. 7 p.m. $5, $4 for Momentary members.
  • Lou Dog, part of the Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. Sublime tribute. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Roll Cage Mary at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Free.
  • Maud Crawford at Kingfish, Fayetteville.
  • Brian Bolinski at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. $10.
  • Meadowlark at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.

Friday

  • Randall Shreve and Friends, with Mildenhall, at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8:30 p.m. Tickets around $15.
  • KEVIN and The Big Sad at Kingfish, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free.
  • Modeling, Frail State and Buckshot Princess at Railyard Live, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Free.
  • Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs, featuring Powell. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Australian Pink Floyd Show presents "The Happiest Days of Our Lives" at Walmart AMP, Rogers. 8 p.m. Tickets from $27.
  • Stan Watson at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
  • Old Dime Box at Tontitown Winery.
  • Opera in the Ozarks presents The Marriage of Figaro. 7:30 p.m.
  • Tequila Kim at Cramer and Bear Bar and Pub, Tahlequah. 7 p.m.
  • The Water Seekers at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.

Saturday

  • Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs, featuring One Ounce Jig. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • NWA Full House at Railyard Live, Rogers. 7 p.m. Free; tables can be reserved.
  • Our Friends in Arkansas at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 7-10 p.m. Tickets around $20.
  • Metal and Mangoes summer shred fest at Nomads, featuring Scare Render, Skyrift and Dawn of Ascension. 7-11 p.m. Themed around National Tropical Fruit Day; Hawaiian shirts encouraged.
  • Carbon Brown at Gotthold Brewing. 5-8 p.m.
  • March to August at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7-10 p.m.
  • Jen and the Soul Shakers at Kingfish, Fayetteville.

Sunday

  • Zeni Way, part of Moxie Sunday Sessions, the Moxie, Fayetteville. Jazz. 4-6 p.m.
  • Beer and Hymns: "Songs of America," benefiting Songs and Voices, Tontitown Winery. 5 p.m.

Monday

  • McKinley James at Coda Concert House, Joplin. Doors 6:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can; proceeds go directly to the artist.

Tuesday

  • Stan Lynch, original drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Eureka Springs Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$30.
  • Lord Huron at the Momentary, Bentonville. Doors 6 p.m., music 7:30 p.m. Student and another-level tickets sold out; remaining tickets start at $137.
  • Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7:30 p.m. Tickets $27-$212.
  • Andy Adams at JJ's, Bella Vista.

Wednesday

  • On the House series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring The Dark Skinned Ghost. 5-9 p.m. Free.
  • Bach and Petillo, jazz, at the Upper Ramble, Fayetteville. 6:30-8 p.m.
  • Meadowlark at the Compton, Bentonville. 5-7 p.m.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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