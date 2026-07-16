Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia and Wai Kay 7/9/2026
Thursday
- Listening party series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring Tiff Bogan and her project Groove Is Inheritance, exploring funk and disco foundations through boogie and house. 7 p.m. $5, $4 for Momentary members.
- Lou Dog, part of the Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. Sublime tribute. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Roll Cage Mary at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Free.
- Maud Crawford at Kingfish, Fayetteville.
- Brian Bolinski at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. $10.
- Meadowlark at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
Friday
- Randall Shreve and Friends, with Mildenhall, at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8:30 p.m. Tickets around $15.
- KEVIN and The Big Sad at Kingfish, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.-midnight. Free.
- Modeling, Frail State and Buckshot Princess at Railyard Live, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m. Free.
- Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs, featuring Powell. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Australian Pink Floyd Show presents "The Happiest Days of Our Lives" at Walmart AMP, Rogers. 8 p.m. Tickets from $27.
- Stan Watson at Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Old Dime Box at Tontitown Winery.
- Opera in the Ozarks presents The Marriage of Figaro. 7:30 p.m.
- Tequila Kim at Cramer and Bear Bar and Pub, Tahlequah. 7 p.m.
- The Water Seekers at 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m.
Saturday
- Basin Park Concert Series continues, Eureka Springs, featuring One Ounce Jig. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- NWA Full House at Railyard Live, Rogers. 7 p.m. Free; tables can be reserved.
- Our Friends in Arkansas at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 7-10 p.m. Tickets around $20.
- Metal and Mangoes summer shred fest at Nomads, featuring Scare Render, Skyrift and Dawn of Ascension. 7-11 p.m. Themed around National Tropical Fruit Day; Hawaiian shirts encouraged.
- Carbon Brown at Gotthold Brewing. 5-8 p.m.
- March to August at the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7-10 p.m.
- Jen and the Soul Shakers at Kingfish, Fayetteville.
Sunday
- Zeni Way, part of Moxie Sunday Sessions, the Moxie, Fayetteville. Jazz. 4-6 p.m.
- Beer and Hymns: "Songs of America," benefiting Songs and Voices, Tontitown Winery. 5 p.m.
Monday
- McKinley James at Coda Concert House, Joplin. Doors 6:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Pay-what-you-can; proceeds go directly to the artist.
Tuesday
- Stan Lynch, original drummer for Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Eureka Springs Auditorium. 7:30 p.m. Tickets $20-$30.
- Lord Huron at the Momentary, Bentonville. Doors 6 p.m., music 7:30 p.m. Student and another-level tickets sold out; remaining tickets start at $137.
- Jimmy Buffett's Coral Reefer Band at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Doors 6 p.m., music 7:30 p.m. Tickets $27-$212.
- Andy Adams at JJ's, Bella Vista.
Wednesday
- On the House series at the Momentary, Bentonville, featuring The Dark Skinned Ghost. 5-9 p.m. Free.
- Bach and Petillo, jazz, at the Upper Ramble, Fayetteville. 6:30-8 p.m.
- Meadowlark at the Compton, Bentonville. 5-7 p.m.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.