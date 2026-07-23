New Little Rock pilot pairs therapy with independence skills

A new pilot program aimed toward helping blind and visually impaired Arkansans achieve sustainable independence will launch next month. ALTA Integrated Wellness and World Services for the Blind have partnered on the program.

Dr. Kathy Lenahan is CEO and founder of ALTA Integrated Wellness. She said the program will use both physical and occupational therapy to provide blind and visually impaired people with hands-on counseling.

"We have clinical areas here at World Services for the Blind where we can teach skills, and then we can also go into those different environments," Lenahan said. "So if someone needs to learn how to cook or do something in a kitchen, we have that space here. But then we can also go with them to their home and do cooking there. So I really like transferring those skills. And I see the clinical environment as an environment that's set up intentionally for success."

President and CEO of World Services for the Blind Eric Yarberry said only roughly 5% of blind and visually impaired people are currently receiving services. He hopes this program bridges the gap of time between diagnosis and relearning vital skills.

"Our typical student here is someone who's lost their vision three or four years ago, and they didn't know about us," Yarberry said. "So we want to make sure that people know that these services are available."

What's unique: This is the first program partnership of its kind in Arkansas, and one of few in the country that highlights what an occupational therapist can do for the blind and visually impaired population.

The pilot program will be available to those at least 18 years of age starting in August. More information online at wsblind.org .

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