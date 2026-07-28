Pea Ridge Police Department to end use of Flock technology

This story comes from our partner Little Rock Public Radio.

The Pea Ridge Police Department is ending its use of a controversial license plate reader system, at least for now.

Flock Safety is known mainly for its license plate readers. These are cameras that read and log the license plates of vehicles driving on certain roadways. Recently, there has been a push to remove these cameras with citizens citing privacy concerns and potential abuses.

There are five Flock cameras in and around Pea Ridge, according to DeFlock, a group that maps the license plate readers.

Pea Ridge police made the announcement on Friday after “analyzing the benefits of the Flock Safety License Plate Reader (LPR) system, the return on investment the City has received, the concerns expressed by members of the community, and the amount of time and energy the issue continues to consume,” according to a news release.

Pea Ridge Police Chief Lynn Hahn said in the news release that many of the concerns raised about the city’s use of Flock are based on “misunderstandings or misinformation.”

“I want to thank everyone who took the time to share their opinions, whether they supported or opposed the program,” Hahn said in the release. “Public engagement is an important part of local government, and I appreciate citizens who care enough about our community to participate in these conversations.”

The news release said that the system assisted officers in recovering stolen vehicles, identifying suspects and other police duties. It also stated that the decision to stop using Flock should not be “interpreted as a belief that the technology is ineffective or that Pea Ridge police officers misused the system.”

Hahn said in the news release that the department will be able to successfully continue its work without the license plate reader technology.

The Pea Ridge Police Department declined to provide additional comments, directing Little Rock Public Radio to its news release. It’s unclear when the police department will officially end its use of Flock.