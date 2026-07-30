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Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai Kay 7/30/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published July 30, 2026 at 2:12 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday

  • Jam night at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. Doors 6 p.m., jams 7-10 p.m. Part of Thirsty Thursday, with hot dog and drink deals during the first hour. Bring an instrument.
  • Olivia Wu at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m.
  • 22nd annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Uncle Sam at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start around $17.
  • Darius Rucker, part of his Songs of the Summer tour, Walmart AMP, Rogers. Gates 7 p.m. Lawn tickets $25.
  • Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rhiannon Giddens, Mavis Staples at the Momentary, Bentonville. 6 p.m. General admission around $60, students $32, premium tickets upwards of $150. One of five dates on the tour, with a different show every night.
  • Travis Linville at Kingfish, downtown Fayetteville.
  • Live at the Pavilion at Dave Peel Park, Bentonville, featuring Matt Noble. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.

Friday

  • Payton Joy at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Free.
  • Happy hour concert with Full House at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. $10.
  • Music on the Mountain presents Agalisiga Mackey at Vesper Point, Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville. 6-8 p.m. Free.
  • Don and Scott at Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 4-7 p.m. Free.
  • The Dead Horse Mountain Band with special guest Rebecca Harold at the Moxie, Fayetteville. 6 p.m.
  • Dabbidot, Mt. Comfort, Ted Hammig Acoustic at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8:30 p.m. All ages. Tickets around $14.
  • Lost Pets of Zero Mountain at Nomads, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.
  • Doubleheader at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. Bad Jacksons 6-9 p.m., Patti Steele 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • Arkansas Tunes: A Celebration of Arkansas Women in American Music at the Momentary, Bentonville. Led by Stephen Koch, who will also perform. 8 p.m.
  • Reggae Fest at Railyard Live, downtown Rogers, featuring Rochelle Bradshaw and Hipnotion. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
  • One for the Money at JJ's, Bella Vista.
  • The Hardtops at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.

Saturday

  • Tomato Festival, hosted by Ozark Folkways, at Mount Gayler in Winslow. 12:30-5 p.m. Live folk music, gardening demonstrations, vendors. Festival is free; the tomato cooking contest carries a $15 entry fee for individuals or groups.
  • Rewind Y2K pop party at the Upper Ramble, Fayetteville, with DJ D Sol, hosted by Spider Krazy 8. 6-9 p.m. Family friendly and free. Contest for the best Y2K outfit, food from Second Hand Smoke.
  • Drumming in the Park, part of the Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 6-8 p.m. Free.
  • Garden Snakes, Gold Star Neurotic at Kingfish, Dickson Street, Fayetteville. 8 p.m. Free, 21 and up.
  • Kirkos at Kingfish, Fayetteville. Music usually starts around sunset. Free.
  • Natural State of Being benefit concert at the Aud, Eureka Springs, with Sad Daddy, Big Smith. 6-10 p.m. Benefits the Natural State of Being nonprofit.
  • Funk Fest at Railyard Live, Rogers, featuring Crescent City Combo, One Ounce Jig. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
  • Brooke White Band at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 8 p.m.-midnight.
  • The Mountain Gypsies at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
  • Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8:30-11:30 p.m. About $30.

Sunday

  • Rachel Fields and the Blues Therapy Group at George's Majestic Lounge happy hour, Fayetteville. 4-6 p.m. Tickets around $12.
  • Night of jazz at Nomads, Fayetteville, with Beethoven Swing, Jacob Arnold Jazz Band, the Sweet Jazz Collective. 7 p.m.

Tuesday

  • Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Music 7:30 p.m. Tickets $27-$101.

Wednesday

  • Kesha with Chromeo, MEEK at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Music 7 p.m. Tickets $27-$233.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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