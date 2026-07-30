Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai Kay 7/30/2026
Thursday
- Jam night at Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. Doors 6 p.m., jams 7-10 p.m. Part of Thirsty Thursday, with hot dog and drink deals during the first hour. Bring an instrument.
- Olivia Wu at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 6-9 p.m.
- 22nd annual Jerry Garcia Birthday Bash with Uncle Sam at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.-midnight. Tickets start around $17.
- Darius Rucker, part of his Songs of the Summer tour, Walmart AMP, Rogers. Gates 7 p.m. Lawn tickets $25.
- Hurray for the Riff Raff, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Rhiannon Giddens, Mavis Staples at the Momentary, Bentonville. 6 p.m. General admission around $60, students $32, premium tickets upwards of $150. One of five dates on the tour, with a different show every night.
- Travis Linville at Kingfish, downtown Fayetteville.
- Live at the Pavilion at Dave Peel Park, Bentonville, featuring Matt Noble. 6-7:30 p.m. Free.
Friday
- Payton Joy at Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Free.
- Happy hour concert with Full House at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. $10.
- Music on the Mountain presents Agalisiga Mackey at Vesper Point, Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville. 6-8 p.m. Free.
- Don and Scott at Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 4-7 p.m. Free.
- The Dead Horse Mountain Band with special guest Rebecca Harold at the Moxie, Fayetteville. 6 p.m.
- Dabbidot, Mt. Comfort, Ted Hammig Acoustic at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors 8:30 p.m. All ages. Tickets around $14.
- Lost Pets of Zero Mountain at Nomads, Fayetteville. 8 p.m.
- Doubleheader at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. Bad Jacksons 6-9 p.m., Patti Steele 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Arkansas Tunes: A Celebration of Arkansas Women in American Music at the Momentary, Bentonville. Led by Stephen Koch, who will also perform. 8 p.m.
- Reggae Fest at Railyard Live, downtown Rogers, featuring Rochelle Bradshaw and Hipnotion. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
- One for the Money at JJ's, Bella Vista.
- The Hardtops at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
Saturday
- Tomato Festival, hosted by Ozark Folkways, at Mount Gayler in Winslow. 12:30-5 p.m. Live folk music, gardening demonstrations, vendors. Festival is free; the tomato cooking contest carries a $15 entry fee for individuals or groups.
- Rewind Y2K pop party at the Upper Ramble, Fayetteville, with DJ D Sol, hosted by Spider Krazy 8. 6-9 p.m. Family friendly and free. Contest for the best Y2K outfit, food from Second Hand Smoke.
- Drumming in the Park, part of the Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 6-8 p.m. Free.
- Garden Snakes, Gold Star Neurotic at Kingfish, Dickson Street, Fayetteville. 8 p.m. Free, 21 and up.
- Kirkos at Kingfish, Fayetteville. Music usually starts around sunset. Free.
- Natural State of Being benefit concert at the Aud, Eureka Springs, with Sad Daddy, Big Smith. 6-10 p.m. Benefits the Natural State of Being nonprofit.
- Funk Fest at Railyard Live, Rogers, featuring Crescent City Combo, One Ounce Jig. Doors 6 p.m., music 7 p.m.
- Brooke White Band at the 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 8 p.m.-midnight.
- The Mountain Gypsies at Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- Jason Boland and the Stragglers at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 8:30-11:30 p.m. About $30.
Sunday
- Rachel Fields and the Blues Therapy Group at George's Majestic Lounge happy hour, Fayetteville. 4-6 p.m. Tickets around $12.
- Night of jazz at Nomads, Fayetteville, with Beethoven Swing, Jacob Arnold Jazz Band, the Sweet Jazz Collective. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
- Wynonna Judd, Melissa Etheridge at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Music 7:30 p.m. Tickets $27-$101.
Wednesday
- Kesha with Chromeo, MEEK at Walmart AMP, Rogers. Music 7 p.m. Tickets $27-$233.
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