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Ozarks at Large

Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai-Kay 8/13/2026

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia Nourani
Published August 13, 2026 at 1:06 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

Thursday, Aug. 13

  • Juan Moscoso, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. Moscoso writes his own classical music. His KUAF Live Session airs Friday.
  • Burning Furniture featuring Meg Nash, Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. 6-10 p.m. Tickets: $10.
  • Phoebe Bridgers "Lost Weekend" listening and release party, Block Street Records, Fayetteville. Store opens at 11 p.m., album plays at 11:15 p.m., vinyl on sale at midnight.
  • Chick Corea tribute with the Stefan Carlson Quartet, pavilion at Dave Peel Park, Bentonville. 6-8 p.m.
  • Hip Hop 101 courtyard session, the Momentary, Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m.
  • Ozark Blues Society monthly jam, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 6:30-9:30 p.m.
  • Route 27, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 14

  • Brian Copeland, the Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge, Eureka Springs. 7-10 p.m.
  • Rec and Sack, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 9 p.m.-midnight.
  • South Winds Band, Nomads, Fayetteville. 7-10 p.m. Also Mudslide Martini day.
  • Sierra Ferrell, the Momentary, Bentonville. Sold out. After-party with Guinevere Goodwin and her band at the Roadhouse, a square dance partnered with Ozark Folkways, with guest banjo player Weepy Maureen. Tickets listed at $5.
  • The Nace Brothers with Oreo Blue, Railyard Live, Rogers. 6 p.m. Free; tables can be reserved. Billed as Oreo Blue's 36½-year reunion show. The band is celebrating its 12th album, "Given Notice." Brian Crowne on saxophone.
  • Seth Van Dover with Presley Drake, Majestic, Fort Smith. Country singer-songwriters; Van Dover is from Fort Worth, Drake from Conway. 18 and up. Tickets: $15.
  • March to August, Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m.
  • Second Time Around, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas-based '90s/2000s rock cover band. All ages. Tickets: $12.
  • Repo'd Trailers, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 15

  • Dale Stokes, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m. Stokes has been compared to Gordon Lightfoot, Waylon Jennings.
  • Yongi Live, Music Depot, downtown Rogers. 7 p.m. Tickets: about $12.
  • Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
  • Uncrowned Kings, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs. 9 p.m.
  • Soul Sets, the Momentary, Bentonville. Springdale-based DJ collective featuring Lauren Ipsum, Lucy Luciano, Sugar Free Vanilla, Void Wave. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 18 and up. Tickets: $15.
  • Stringed Union, Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
  • Roger Thomas, the Bend, on the Bentonville-Bella Vista line.
  • Maggie B Duo, Danger Dave's, Bentonville. 7 p.m.

Sunday, Aug. 16

  • Jazz All Stars Quartet, Bentonville Square. 5-7 p.m. Free. Features top players from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All Star Youth Ensemble.
  • Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz, 20 Years of Carter Classics tour, Walmart AMP, Rogers. 8 p.m. Cheapest lawn tickets are $94. Tickets are reportedly going fast.

Tuesday, Aug. 18

  • 5 Seconds of Summer, Walmart AMP, Rogers. 7 p.m. Lawn tickets: $70.
  • Jesse & Joy, El Despacho tour, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. All ages. Tickets: $50. The Mexico City brother-sister duo are multiple Grammy winners.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
See stories by Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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