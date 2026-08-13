Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai-Kay 8/13/2026
Thursday, Aug. 13
- Juan Moscoso, Six Twelve Coffeehouse & Bar, Fayetteville. Moscoso writes his own classical music. His KUAF Live Session airs Friday.
- Burning Furniture featuring Meg Nash, Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville. 6-10 p.m. Tickets: $10.
- Phoebe Bridgers "Lost Weekend" listening and release party, Block Street Records, Fayetteville. Store opens at 11 p.m., album plays at 11:15 p.m., vinyl on sale at midnight.
- Chick Corea tribute with the Stefan Carlson Quartet, pavilion at Dave Peel Park, Bentonville. 6-8 p.m.
- Hip Hop 101 courtyard session, the Momentary, Bentonville. 7-8:30 p.m.
- Ozark Blues Society monthly jam, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 6:30-9:30 p.m.
- Route 27, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 14
- Brian Copeland, the Gravel Bar at the Wanderoo Lodge, Eureka Springs. 7-10 p.m.
- Rec and Sack, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 9 p.m.-midnight.
- South Winds Band, Nomads, Fayetteville. 7-10 p.m. Also Mudslide Martini day.
- Sierra Ferrell, the Momentary, Bentonville. Sold out. After-party with Guinevere Goodwin and her band at the Roadhouse, a square dance partnered with Ozark Folkways, with guest banjo player Weepy Maureen. Tickets listed at $5.
- The Nace Brothers with Oreo Blue, Railyard Live, Rogers. 6 p.m. Free; tables can be reserved. Billed as Oreo Blue's 36½-year reunion show. The band is celebrating its 12th album, "Given Notice." Brian Crowne on saxophone.
- Seth Van Dover with Presley Drake, Majestic, Fort Smith. Country singer-songwriters; Van Dover is from Fort Worth, Drake from Conway. 18 and up. Tickets: $15.
- March to August, Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m.
- Second Time Around, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Northwest Arkansas-based '90s/2000s rock cover band. All ages. Tickets: $12.
- Repo'd Trailers, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
Saturday, Aug. 15
- Dale Stokes, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5-8 p.m. Stokes has been compared to Gordon Lightfoot, Waylon Jennings.
- Yongi Live, Music Depot, downtown Rogers. 7 p.m. Tickets: about $12.
- Jenna and the Soul Shakers, Tontitown Winery. 7-10 p.m.
- Uncrowned Kings, Cherokee Casino, West Siloam Springs. 9 p.m.
- Soul Sets, the Momentary, Bentonville. Springdale-based DJ collective featuring Lauren Ipsum, Lucy Luciano, Sugar Free Vanilla, Void Wave. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 18 and up. Tickets: $15.
- Stringed Union, Basin Park Concert Series, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Roger Thomas, the Bend, on the Bentonville-Bella Vista line.
- Maggie B Duo, Danger Dave's, Bentonville. 7 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 16
- Jazz All Stars Quartet, Bentonville Square. 5-7 p.m. Free. Features top players from the Northwest Arkansas Jazz All Star Youth Ensemble.
- Lil Wayne with 2 Chainz, 20 Years of Carter Classics tour, Walmart AMP, Rogers. 8 p.m. Cheapest lawn tickets are $94. Tickets are reportedly going fast.
Tuesday, Aug. 18
- 5 Seconds of Summer, Walmart AMP, Rogers. 7 p.m. Lawn tickets: $70.
- Jesse & Joy, El Despacho tour, Ozark Music Hall, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. All ages. Tickets: $50. The Mexico City brother-sister duo are multiple Grammy winners.
Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.