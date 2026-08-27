Bonale Fambrini brings Johnny Cade to Walton Arts Center

S.E. Hinton's novel "The Outsiders" lives many lives. The book about the greasers and the Socs in Tulsa continues to resonate with readers nearly 60 years after publication. The movie, with a cast of young up and comers like Tom Cruise, Diane Lane and Rob Lowe, casts its own spell on popular culture, and the Broadway adaptation, a musical, won four Tony Awards.

But now Bonale Fambrini is Johnny Cade in this national production. And Johnny Cade, well, if you know, you know. Fambrini credits director Danya Taymor with helping him realize what he has in common with a teenager in 1960s Oklahoma.

Fambrini: When Johnny's around like his close friends, it's like he's a completely different person, like when he's around strangers and maybe people he's not too fond of, or if anything doesn't like, he's very shy and closed off. And I wouldn't say I'm shy really, but I think I am a little bit more on the quieter side, especially if I don't know my environment or the people around me. But you put me in a room with like a group of my closest friends and next thing you know, I'm one of the loudest in the room, or I'm trying to make everyone laugh or whatever it may be.

Kellams: No spoilers here, but many people have read the book. Many people have seen the movie. You get to deliver an iconic line.

Fambrini: I do.

Kellams: What, maybe this is a silly question that only a non-actor can ask, but do you feel responsibility with that line?

Fambrini: I will say there's been times where, first off, I don't know, I hear what you mean by responsibility. I feel it's less responsibility and more pressure. Maybe those are two of the same. Who knows. But it is really like this unbelievably iconic line. And also just like the context of it and everything is so like important to the story. I'll say that.

But no, it's always nice to see because I won't say it the same way every single night. Like depending on the city, I might say it a little bit differently with the same intention, or say the same with different intention, whatever it may be. And it's really a beautiful thing to be able to hear how the audience reacts to it.

Like the other day, for the first time ever, I delivered that line and there was like a quarter of the audience that tried to start like applause and like clapping and everything, which is like, okay, this is interesting. This is, given the context of what's happening right now, this is an interesting thing to do, but not like weird. I understand where it's coming from.

But then you also have like, I'll say the line and next thing you know, you have those one, two people in the audience who are like, right, you know what I mean? So that's always a really nice thing as well, being able to hear that. But I think it would be more pressure as opposed to responsibility.

Kellams: And honor, right?

Fambrini: I mean, yeah. No, that's, yeah, beautiful way to put it. Beautiful way to put it. I think with how long and how deep this story has run, and how multi-generational of a story that it is, I think it really is such a blessing to be able to tell this story every night. And not only do that, but also incite these reactions from people, whether it's like positive, sad, like whatever it may be, you know what I mean? I really think it's a beautiful thing and I wouldn't want to be doing anything else.

Kellams: And I think what's exciting, there will be people who've seen it, who've read it and connect to it, but there's also going to be some people, maybe some younger people, who don't know what's going to happen. And that's exciting.

Fambrini: Yes. No. Yes. I always, whenever I stage door, I try and conversate as much as I can, but I do have like a sweet spot anytime someone says, like, I knew nothing about "The Outsiders," or like, this is the first time I've seen "The Outsiders." And I would like follow up. I was like, no way, no way. Like, did you know anything about, like, did you know, I, oh, never mind. Did you know that? Did you know that? You know what I mean? Like, did you know that like this, this, this, this, this. And I think it's always so, so cool to see people who are introduced to the story for the first time through the musical.

Kellams: Of course, Johnny Cade and his friends are all teenagers. You were performing maybe even before you were a teen.

Fambrini: Yeah. I mean, I started off young. I think my first ever show was when I was in sixth grade. So I want to say like 11 years old. I'm 23 now. I've been performing a little bit. I worked throughout middle school and high school.

And funny enough, actually, I auditioned for "The Outsiders" I want to say eight, nine years ago. My timing could be wrong off that, but this was before even "Outsiders" was even in like La Jolla, before it was on Broadway. This is like when it was going to be a workshop. It was the same producers, different director. I made it to the very, very finals. And I want to say I was like maybe like 15, 14, I don't know. So pretty true to age. Johnny Cade is 16 in the story. So a lot closer to age than I am now, 23.

But I auditioned, made it to the very, very finals for the same producer and everything. And then ultimately they said, hey, you're a little too young, but we really love your Johnny kid. This is this, right?

It comes across my table 2025. And I'm like, oh my gosh, like full circle. Like let me give this audition like truly like 120%, everything I've got, right? Audition for it again. Did like four months of auditions. I had like five total auditions. Ultimately they said no again. They said no again. They're like, hey, we love you. See you in the show. It's just not right now.

Broke me. I can't tell you how, like, that destroyed me, you know what I mean? Especially, this is like the first audition I truly gave like all of me to. But then a week later, they reached out and they were like, hey, come back one more time, give it one more shot. And then, and now I'm able to talk to you.

Kellams: Now I thank you for talking to me. I've got to ask you one other question, because I think you're the reason I don't like Scott Glenn. Scott Glenn, who played Stick in "Daredevil."

Fambrini: Oh, I just looked him up too. Wow. That is a very deep cut.

Kellams: Yeah. Very deep.

Fambrini: That was, yeah, that was my first ever, I think it was my first ever film that I had booked. And I played a super villain in "Daredevil."

Kellams: Yeah. Well, in your defense, I don't think you were truly a super villain. You couldn't help it.

Fambrini: I really wasn't. I was like this like entity, I guess, I don't know. But I remember watching it. It was like my first ever like film job in any way, shape or form. So I remember when it first came out, my mom and I were literally up till like 2, 3 in the morning binging the show. And my mom was always like, okay, it's 10 o'clock, you gotta go to bed. But like we made the exception. I think it was even like a school night, I wouldn't be surprised. But it was like, all right, hold on, next episode, next episode, because we didn't know what episode I was gonna be in. So it's the seventh. It's like, oh my God. And then we got to episode seven, and it's literally episode seven, minute 38:09. Like, I know this stuff to a tee, you know? But I remember seeing that for the first time and my mom and I were freaking out. Freaking out. Very cool, very cool. I didn't even know Scott Glenn.

Kellams: All right. That's right.

Fambrini: I will say it's kind of crazy getting killed by a blind character with a bow and arrow, which is always interesting to think about.

Kellams: Hey, thanks so much for being a great sport and for your time. Cannot wait to see you on stage at Walton Arts Center.

Fambrini: Thank you, thank you, thank you.

Kellams: All right.

Bonale Fambrini is Johnny Cade in the national touring production of "The Outsiders." The musical will be at the Walton Arts Center for eight performances beginning Tuesday night. We spoke yesterday.

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