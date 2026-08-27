Talkin' Tunes with Kyle, Sophia, Wai-Kay 8/27/2026
Notes
- Backroom Art Lounge & Social Club, 200 Holcomb St. in downtown Springdale, has permanently closed after a little under a year.
- Punk Truck Stop, a new venue at 509 W. Spring St. in downtown Fayetteville, is officially open. It is billed as a space for local artists, musicians and events.
- Dolly Parton and Tim Curry both died Aug. 25. Each was 80.
- Arkansas Music Week continues through Sunday.
Thursday, Aug. 27
- Open mic, tonight and next Thursday, Sept. 3. Sign up on FPTV’s website. Slots are five minutes and open to anyone. Full bands should give advance notice; acoustic acts can just show up. Held in the studio.
- "México en el Corazón," Fayetteville Town Center. 5 p.m. Free. Cultural showcase featuring mariachi, ballet folklórico, live music. Part of Arkansas Music Week.
- McKelvey Loafer Duo, Moxie, Fayetteville. 6 p.m. Corey McKelvey, Tim Loafer.
- Autumn, the pavilion at Dave Peel Park, downtown Bentonville. 6 p.m. Free. Acoustic duo.
- Orquesta Fink, Arvest Courtyard at the Momentary, Bentonville. 6-8:30 p.m.
- Lantern Sessions, the Barn at the Stonebreaker, Markham Hill, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m. Avery Lee, Paul Boatright, Big Piph. Tickets: about $32 to $150 for VIP, which includes a meet-up with the artists beforehand.
- Kolby Cooper, George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m.
- Rollcage Mary, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 7-10 p.m.
- Gavin Sumrall and the Band, Prairie Street Live, Fayetteville.
- Collide: DJ Minx b2b DJ Holographic, the Roadhouse at the Momentary, Bentonville. 8 p.m. Local support from DJ Girlfriend, ROCK3LLE. Tickets: $25, $20 for members.
Friday, Aug. 28
- Arkansauce releases its new album, "Horizon Never Dies," on all platforms.
- KUAF's live session with TV Preacher releases.
- Jonathan Jones, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5 p.m.
- Avery Waltz, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 5-7 p.m. Free.
- Sippin' at Sunset, Lambeth Lounge at the Inn at Carnall Hall, Fayetteville. Jacob Alexander, 5-8 p.m.
- The Cate Brothers with Dawn Cate Band, happy hour at George's Majestic Lounge, Fayetteville. 6-8 p.m. Tickets: $12.
- Sure Revolver, 906 Lounge, Fort Smith. 6-9 p.m. Followed by the Pearson Brothers, 9 p.m.-midnight.
- Tamborazo Candereje with DJ La Sombra, Railyard Live, downtown Rogers. Doors at 6 p.m., music at 7 p.m.
- Justin Larkin, the Gravel Bar, Eureka Springs. 7 p.m.
- The Belladonnas, Echo Eden, the Dreamers, the Yard, Fayetteville. Doors at 7 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Free, but RSVP required. Use the link in the Yard Fayetteville Instagram bio, give a name and phone number, and the address is sent after that.
- Punk Nite, the West End, Fayetteville. Count Your Cards, Liquid Courage, Speed Queen, Happiness Beast. Doors at 8 p.m. Tickets: $10. Part of Arkansas Music Week.
- Tony Redmond, Pub on the Bricks, Rogers. 8-11 p.m.
- Jeff Kearney's Bag Wine Band, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 9 p.m. Free.
Saturday, Aug. 29
- Arkansauce album release show, Nature Backs, 653 Dixon St., Fayetteville. 9 a.m. Free, with free coffee. Part of Arkansas Music Week.
- Stefanie Schmiedl, Ozark Folkways, Winslow. 3-5 p.m. This is the Winslow location, not the Fayetteville one.
- Phoenix Reggae, Gotahold Brewing, Eureka Springs. 5 p.m.
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, Foreigner, Walmart AMP, Rogers. Gates at 5 p.m., music at 6:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and run past $300.
- The Mixtapes, Basin Spring Park, Eureka Springs. 6-8 p.m. Free.
- March to August, Crisis Brewing, Fayetteville. 7-9 p.m.
Sunday, Aug. 30
- Odeon Collective vinyl pool party, Mount Sequoyah, Fayetteville. 1 p.m.
- Audrey Wesley, Moxie, Fayetteville. 4 p.m. Free.
- Big Sunday Picnic, Kingfish, Fayetteville. 5-8 p.m. Food from Nate Wahls Jr. Justin Larkin plays 6-9 p.m., Sam Fagan 9:30-11 p.m. Music is free. Closes out Arkansas Music Week.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
- Young Thug, Walmart AMP, Rogers. Gates at 6:30 p.m., music at 8 p.m. Tickets start at $39.
Coming up
- The 79th original Ozark Folk Festival in Eureka Springs begins a week from Thursday.