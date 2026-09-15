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Ozarks at Large

ICE detentions in Tontitown predate city's 287(g) agreement

By Daniel Caruth
Published September 15, 2026 at 2:33 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arkansas GRITA

New reporting shows a Northwest Arkansas police department acted on behalf of federal immigration authorities before formally contracting with them. Reporting by the nonprofit newsroom Arkansas GRITA shows federal immigration officials detained at least 20 people following traffic stops by Tontitown Police. The stops happened before the police department formally joined the program known as 287(g), which allows local and state law enforcement to act as immigration enforcement agents on behalf of ICE. Tontitown Police joined the program in June of this year.

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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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