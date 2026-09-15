ICE detentions in Tontitown predate city's 287(g) agreement

New reporting shows a Northwest Arkansas police department acted on behalf of federal immigration authorities before formally contracting with them. Reporting by the nonprofit newsroom Arkansas GRITA shows federal immigration officials detained at least 20 people following traffic stops by Tontitown Police. The stops happened before the police department formally joined the program known as 287(g), which allows local and state law enforcement to act as immigration enforcement agents on behalf of ICE. Tontitown Police joined the program in June of this year.

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