It's National Voter Registration Day, deadline is Oct. 5

Today is National Voter Registration Day. The last day to register to vote ahead of the midterm elections is Oct. 5. The League of Women Voters of Washington County is holding a free voter registration event tonight at the Fayetteville Farmers Market on the downtown square.

Nese Nemec is a volunteer with the league.

"So National Voter Registration Day is a civic holiday because voting is a civic duty," Nemec said. "And so we not only register new voters, but we also, if you've had a change to your address or name, we can help you with that. We help you make sure that you get everything filled out correctly so that it all comes out and you are actually registered.

"And we encourage everyone to go to VoterView. And there they can check their voter registration and see where if everything is good. And that's also where they can find out what ward and what district they vote in and who their representatives are."

Arkansas has one of the lowest voter turnout rates in the nation. In the 2024 general election, 54% of eligible voters cast a ballot, according to data from the University of Florida Election Lab. That is the third lowest in the nation, behind Oklahoma and Hawaii.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, with early voting in Arkansas beginning Oct. 19. You can check your voter registration today at VoterView.

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