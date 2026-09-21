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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Flowing into Fall

By Lia Uribe
Published September 21, 2026 at 2:21 PM CDT
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Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it'll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

In today's Sound Perimeter, "Flowing into Fall," we listened to two pieces from different times and places, both reflecting on time, memory and the places we carry with us: "September: Am Flusse" by Fanny Mendelssohn Hensel, and "Tonada de Otoño" in two versions, one by Damián Sánchez and the second by Ignacio Gabanelly and Sirk Hauser.

As we enter a different time of the year, may this music bring us hope and strength for change, for new beginnings, for nostalgia and for those places, real or imagined, where we feel we belong. And may we continue to find beauty in the seasons of change and in the memories and music that travel with us.

Find out more about our featured artists and the music we explored in this episode in our program notes:

https://www.dianasahakyan.de

http://www.sirkhauser.com

Ozarks at Large summaries are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
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