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Ozarks at Large

Benton County seeks $45 million federal grant to add 250 jail beds

By Daniel Caruth
Published September 22, 2026 at 3:04 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Benton County Sheriff's Office

Benton County is looking to expand its jail. The County Quorum Court will authorize the county judge to apply for a grant at a meeting coming up this Thursday. The expansion would house those charged with felonies and would increase the county jail by about 38,000 square feet, adding 250 beds.

The grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice's program called Bridging Immigration-Related Deficits Experienced Nationwide, or BIDEN. If approved, the federal grant would bring $45 million to the county for the expansion, and a spokesperson for the Benton County Sheriff's Department says they would consider the project only if they received the grant. The grant deadline is Friday.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Ozarks at Large Criminal JusticeJailBenton County
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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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