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Ozarks at Large

Fort Smith firefighters push for bigger raises — A joyful approach to teaching

By Wai-Kay Carenbauer,
Kyle KellamsSophia NouraniMichael TilleyJack Travis
Published September 25, 2026 at 2:52 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

On today's show, we preview the Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair in Centerton and the opening of the sixth Our Art, Our Region, Our Time exhibition in Fayetteville. Plus, organizers of the inaugural Joyful Teaching Conference explain why joy belongs in the classroom. We also meet Creative Exchange Fund artist Elsa Karrenbauer, and Michael Tilley brings us the latest from Fort Smith, including a push for bigger firefighter raises, the city's cybersecurity event and a proposed consent decree management contract.

Ozarks at Large
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Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Michael Tilley
Michael Tilley is the executive editor of Talk Business & Politics.
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Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
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