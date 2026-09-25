Fort Smith firefighters push for bigger raises — A joyful approach to teaching
On today's show, we preview the Northwest Arkansas Emergency Preparedness Fair in Centerton and the opening of the sixth Our Art, Our Region, Our Time exhibition in Fayetteville. Plus, organizers of the inaugural Joyful Teaching Conference explain why joy belongs in the classroom. We also meet Creative Exchange Fund artist Elsa Karrenbauer, and Michael Tilley brings us the latest from Fort Smith, including a push for bigger firefighter raises, the city's cybersecurity event and a proposed consent decree management contract.