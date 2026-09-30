University of Arkansas Museum seeks name for century-old mastodon skull

Tomorrow is the last day to submit a possible name for the University of Arkansas Museum's mastodon. It's actually a mastodon plaster skull acquired by the University Museum in the very early 1900s. There are photographs suggesting it may have been on public display as early as 1902.

Earlier this year, the skull was reassembled by museum staff, and now it needs a name.

Name suggestions can be made through tomorrow, the first day of October, through the museum's Instagram. That's @uarkmuseum, or the University of Arkansas Museum Facebook page, or by going to the university's web page, uamuseum.uark.edu .

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