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Ozarks at Large

University of Arkansas Museum seeks name for century-old mastodon skull

By Kyle Kellams
Published September 30, 2026 at 2:03 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
University of Arkansas Museum

Tomorrow is the last day to submit a possible name for the University of Arkansas Museum's mastodon. It's actually a mastodon plaster skull acquired by the University Museum in the very early 1900s. There are photographs suggesting it may have been on public display as early as 1902.

Earlier this year, the skull was reassembled by museum staff, and now it needs a name.

Name suggestions can be made through tomorrow, the first day of October, through the museum's Instagram. That's @uarkmuseum, or the University of Arkansas Museum Facebook page, or by going to the university's web page,uamuseum.uark.edu.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
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