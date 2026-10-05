© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas to receive at least $32M in Monsanto PCB settlement

By Arkansas Advocate
Published October 5, 2026 at 2:04 PM CDT
(Photo by Ainsley Platt/Arkansas Advocate)

Arkansas is set to receive at least $32 million in a settlement with Monsanto in a contamination case.

Our partners at the Arkansas Advocate report that the settlement resolves claims that now-banned industrial chemicals known as PCBs that were manufactured by the Monsanto Company caused environmental contamination.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, have not been manufactured since the late 1970s, and the federal government banned them in 1979. They have been associated with adverse effects to aquatic life and humans when found in waterways.

Settlements were also made between Monsanto and Arizona, Hawaii and Mississippi.

In a news release by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, the state's settlement funds are restricted in nature and will be spent in furtherance of water quality.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.

Tags
Ozarks at Large EnvironmentArkansas Government
Stay Connected
Arkansas Advocate
See stories by Arkansas Advocate
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content