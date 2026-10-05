Arkansas to receive at least $32M in Monsanto PCB settlement

Arkansas is set to receive at least $32 million in a settlement with Monsanto in a contamination case.

Our partners at the Arkansas Advocate report that the settlement resolves claims that now-banned industrial chemicals known as PCBs that were manufactured by the Monsanto Company caused environmental contamination.

PCBs, or polychlorinated biphenyls, have not been manufactured since the late 1970s, and the federal government banned them in 1979. They have been associated with adverse effects to aquatic life and humans when found in waterways.

Settlements were also made between Monsanto and Arizona, Hawaii and Mississippi.

In a news release by Arkansas Attorney General Tim Griffin, the state's settlement funds are restricted in nature and will be spent in furtherance of water quality.

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