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Ozarks at Large

Fort Smith School District joins suit against social media companies

By Daniel Caruth
Published October 5, 2026 at 1:59 PM CDT
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The Fort Smith School District will join a lawsuit against several social media companies.

The district school board decided Monday to join the federal suit against Meta, Google, TikTok and Snap Inc. The suit claims that the companies purposefully designed products to encourage "compulsive use" among minors.

Fort Smith is now one of more than 800 school districts across the country and one of five in Arkansas to join the coordinated litigation.

The districts' claim seeks to recover costs that they attribute to the companies' actions, including mental health counseling, lost instructional time and lost administrative time.

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Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
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