Fort Smith School District joins suit against social media companies

The Fort Smith School District will join a lawsuit against several social media companies.

The district school board decided Monday to join the federal suit against Meta, Google, TikTok and Snap Inc. The suit claims that the companies purposefully designed products to encourage "compulsive use" among minors.

Fort Smith is now one of more than 800 school districts across the country and one of five in Arkansas to join the coordinated litigation.

The districts' claim seeks to recover costs that they attribute to the companies' actions, including mental health counseling, lost instructional time and lost administrative time.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.