Judge sets $150,000 cash-only bond for former Rep. Austin McCollum

A district judge has set a $150,000 cash-only bond for former state Rep. Austin McCollum.

McCollum was arrested in Benton County last week on suspicion of felony stalking and violating an order of protection. District Judge Jeff Conner found probable cause to hold McCollum, though no formal charges have been filed against him.

At the time of his arrest, McCollum was out on bond following an Aug. 1 arrest for felony domestic abuse charges. Conner ruled that if McCollum is released on bond, he will be required to wear an ankle monitor.

According to court documents , four witnesses have been summoned to testify against McCollum today and a motion to revoke his bond.

McCollum is currently the sole nominee in the Benton County judge's race this November.

Ozarks at Large transcripts are created on a rush deadline and edited for length and clarity. Copy editors utilize AI tools to review work. KUAF does not publish content created by AI. Please reach out to kuafinfo@uark.edu to report an issue. The audio version is the authoritative record of KUAF programming.