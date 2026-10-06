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Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas gets $10M for maternal health as Beshear rallies Democrats

By Andrew DeMillo,
Matthew Moore
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:23 PM CDT
Olivia Walton, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art board chair, speaks during a lecture at the Bentonville museum on Sept. 30, 2026.
(Photo by Antoinette Grajeda/Arkansas Advocate)
Olivia Walton, Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art board chair, speaks during a lecture at the Bentonville museum on Sept. 30, 2026.

Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Americaawarded $10 million grants each to Arkansas and Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 1, the first state grants in a $100 million maternal health initiative backed by Olivia and Tom Walton. That night, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told Arkansas Democrats at a North Little Rock fundraising dinner that the party can compete and win in the South. Arkansas Advocate Editor-in-Chief Andrew DeMillo also argues in arecent column that debates are fading from Arkansas campaigns, noting Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has not agreed to the Arkansas TV debate with Democrat Hallie Shoffner.

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Ozarks at Large Maternal HealthArkansas Government
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Andrew DeMillo
Editor-in-chief of the Arkansas Advocate
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Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
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