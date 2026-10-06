Arkansas gets $10M for maternal health as Beshear rallies Democrats
Healthy Moms, Healthy Babies Americaawarded $10 million grants each to Arkansas and Kentucky on Thursday, Oct. 1, the first state grants in a $100 million maternal health initiative backed by Olivia and Tom Walton. That night, Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear told Arkansas Democrats at a North Little Rock fundraising dinner that the party can compete and win in the South. Arkansas Advocate Editor-in-Chief Andrew DeMillo also argues in arecent column that debates are fading from Arkansas campaigns, noting Republican U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton has not agreed to the Arkansas TV debate with Democrat Hallie Shoffner.