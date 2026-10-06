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Ozarks at Large

The War and Treaty bring 'Country Baptism' EP to Walton Arts Center

By Kyle Kellams
Published October 6, 2026 at 3:16 PM CDT
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The War and Treaty

The War and Treaty, the Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife duo of Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr.,perform at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The duo recently released a new EP, "Country Baptism." Michael Trotter Jr. says the title track is about getting over the things you've gone through. The duo says they aim to spiritually connect with fans at live shows and encourage unity over division.

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Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsWalton Arts Center
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Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
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