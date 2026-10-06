The War and Treaty bring 'Country Baptism' EP to Walton Arts Center
The War and Treaty, the Grammy-nominated husband-and-wife duo of Tanya Trotter and Michael Trotter Jr.,perform at Walton Arts Center in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 7 p.m. The duo recently released a new EP, "Country Baptism." Michael Trotter Jr. says the title track is about getting over the things you've gone through. The duo says they aim to spiritually connect with fans at live shows and encourage unity over division.