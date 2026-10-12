Report: 1 in 4 Arkansas EFA students left public schools

A new report from the University of Arkansas shows that only about one in four students who participated in Education Freedom Accounts in Arkansas last year switched from a public school. The data only factors grades one through 12.

More than 44,000 students participated in the voucher program last school year, the first year it was universally available. In total, the state recorded more than $260 million in spending during the 2024-25 school year.

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