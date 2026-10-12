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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Recollections

By Lia Uribe
Published October 12, 2026 at 1:43 PM CDT
Courtesy

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Today on Sound Perimeter, we listened to two contemporary works inspired by memories transformed into music. Ingrid Stölzel’s “A Thought Went Up My Mind Today” begins with a familiar harmonic progression borrowed from Poulenc, a musical memory that inspires new ideas.

Carlos Simon’s “Amen!” draws on a different kind of recollection: the sounds, rhythms and spirit of the church traditions that have shaped his family’s life across generations. In both works, memory serves as inspiration and as the creative force connecting the past to something vividly new in the present.

And if you are curious about the piece that inspired our first featured work, I encourage you to explore Francis Poulenc’s Trio for Oboe, Bassoon and Piano, especially the introduction to its first movement.

Wishing you a day filled with memories that spark imagination and become the seed of new realities.

Find out more about our featured artists in our program notes:
https://ingridstolzel.com
https://www.carlossimonmusic.com

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Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterLocal Music News
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
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