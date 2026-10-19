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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Brazil

By Lia Uribe
Published October 19, 2026 at 1:47 PM CDT
Courtesy

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Today on Sound Perimeter, we explored the music of two visionary Brazilian women: Vânia Dantas Leite and Bianca Gismonti. Though their musical languages differ, both artists share a spirit of innovation, blending tradition and experimentation to create deeply personal and compelling musical worlds.

Find out more about our featured artists in our program notes:
https://musicabrasilis.org.br/en/compositores/20356/
https://biancagismonti.wordpress.com

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Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterLocal Music News
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
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