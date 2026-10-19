Sound Perimeter: Brazil

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Today on Sound Perimeter, we explored the music of two visionary Brazilian women: Vânia Dantas Leite and Bianca Gismonti. Though their musical languages differ, both artists share a spirit of innovation, blending tradition and experimentation to create deeply personal and compelling musical worlds.

Find out more about our featured artists in our program notes:

https://musicabrasilis.org.br/en/compositores/20356/

https://biancagismonti.wordpress.com