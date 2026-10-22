Talkin' Tunes with Kyle and Wai Kay 10/22/2026
The Sawyer Hill show at George’s has been canceled and will be rescheduled. The band’s bus driver, David RollingCloud Jackson, died in a wreck. His funeral is Oct. 26, and a GoFundMe has been set up to help cover costs for the family.
Thursday
- Asher Perkins at six twelve. Music at 7 p.m.
- John Mayer tribute by Lone Social and friends at George’s Majestic Lounge. Doors 6:30 p.m., show 7 p.m. Tickets around $12.
- Three Dog Night at Ozark Music Hall. Doors 7 p.m. Tickets $55-119.
- Jesse Dean and Isaiah Walford at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 7-10 p.m.
- Kurt Allen Band at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
- “Dirty Dancing” at the Walton Arts Center through Sunday.
- Rock Ed Fall Fest at Prairie Street Live in Fayetteville, 6-10 p.m., with the Belladonnas, Mount Comfort and Stiletto Vendetta.
- NWACC Chamber Singers, faculty and guest artists present “Who Wrote the Mozart Requiem?” at Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville, 7 p.m.
- “The Addams Family” at The Medium, 7 p.m. Also Sunday at 2:30 p.m.
- Northeastern State University Singers present “Flying Solo” at the NSU Center for Performing Arts in Tahlequah, 7 p.m. Free.
Friday
- Charlie Mellinger at the Moxy. Music around 6 p.m.
- Music on the Mountain presents the Crescent City Combo, 6 p.m.
- Whisper to Scream, Senses Divide and East of Anthony at Nomads, 7 p.m. Tickets $10.
- Beware the Beat, presented by Los Nopales Productions, at The Medium with Eddie Canyon and Eclectic Creation, 7 p.m.
- Summer and the Sound at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 6-8 p.m.
- Troy Edwards and the Remedies at the 906 Lounge in Fort Smith, 6-8 p.m.
- Reggie James and the Gang dinner show at the Music Depot in Rogers, 6:30 p.m.
- Dan + Shay at the Walmart AMP. Doors 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Tickets $40-212.
- Salsa on Center Street at El Mezze in Fayetteville, 10 p.m.-1 a.m., with a costume contest and salsa lessons.
Saturday
- Gardenia and Crowmoth at George’s. Doors 7 p.m. Free.
- Dial Up, a ’90s cover band, at Ozark Music Hall. Tickets $25.
- Stout Grove at Gotahold Brewing in Eureka Springs, 2-5 p.m.
- The Steinway Piano Gallery in Little Rock begins its Close Up series with a French theme, 3 p.m. Adults $25, students $10. Details at steinwaylr.com.
- Zach Top with Lukas Nelson at the Walmart AMP. Doors 6:30 p.m., music 8 p.m. Tickets 75-170.
Sunday
- Squirrel Flower with Sour Widows at George’s. Tickets around $25.
- Clutch with Slomosa at Ozark Music Hall. Doors 6:30 p.m. Tickets around $50.
- Cheers on the Square jazz night at the OPO with Aundre Wesley, Sweet Jazz Collective, and Jacob Arnold Band, 6 p.m. $10 suggested donation.
- Dalton Domino at the Bloodbuzz House in Bentonville, 1-5 p.m.
Monday
- Carolina Mendoza at Chelsea’s in Eureka Springs, 8 p.m.
- UofA flutist Cristina Ballatori with pianist Kevin Chance of the University of Alabama at Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, 7:30 p.m. Free. Part of the Music Monday series.
Tuesday
- UAFS Wind Ensemble at the ArcBest Performing Arts Center in Fort Smith, 7 p.m. Free.
Wednesday
- Three Days Grace at the Walmart AMP. Doors 5:30 p.m., music 7 p.m. Tickets $185.
- Good Co., an electro swing group, at the Walton Arts Center as part of its 10x10 series, 7 p.m. Tickets $10.
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