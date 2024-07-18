© 2024 KUAF
Arts and Culture
Sound Perimeter

Sound Perimeter: Layers and Dialogues

By Lia Uribe
Published July 18, 2024 at 4:37 PM CDT

Today's Sound Perimeter features pieces by Hildur Guðnadóttir and Francis Poulenc's, based on sound layers and expressive dialogues. Artists featured include Hildur Guðnadóttir, Alexander Wasserman, Elizabeth Koch Tiscione and Andrew Brady.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
