Sound Perimeter: Layers and Dialogues

Today's Sound Perimeter features pieces by Hildur Guðnadóttir and Francis Poulenc's, based on sound layers and expressive dialogues. Artists featured include Hildur Guðnadóttir, Alexander Wasserman, Elizabeth Koch Tiscione and Andrew Brady.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.