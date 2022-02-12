Weekend Edition from NPR
Weekends at 7 a.m.
The program wraps up the week's news and offers a mix of analysis and features on a wide range of topics, including arts, sports, entertainment, and human interest stories.
-
In Civil Rights Queen, author Tomiko Brown-Nagin profiles Motley, a Black woman who wrote the original complaint in Brown v. The Board of Education and was on Martin Luther King's legal team.
-
This offbeat and amusing thriller from Apple TV+ conjures a world in which employees of a cult-like corporation voluntarily undergo a procedure that severs their work and non-work memories.
-
Journalist Matthieu Aikins shed his own identity and traveled with his Afghan interpreter along smugglers' routes to reach Europe and escape the Taliban. His book is The Naked Don't Fear the Water.
-
In 2014, an anonymous whistleblower leaked a copy of a letter that allegedly revealed an Islamist plan to take over schools in one English city. A new podcast tells the story behind the fake document.
-
Bell's new Showtime documentary grapples with Bill Cosby's tainted legacy and his larger betrayal of the Black community. "It's just like: Why? Why do you have to be this guy?" Bell says.
-
President Biden spoke to his Russian counterpart today amid increasing tensions over Ukraine.
-
Greenwood says writing the music for The Power of the Dog allowed him to experiment by mixing a banjo and a string quartet. Author Isaac Butler traces the history of Method acting in The Method.
-
Scott Simon talks with Alejandro Zambra about his new novel, "Chilean Poet," which follows the lives and loves of two would-be poets in Santiago.
-
The mental stress of restaurant work has intensified during the pandemic. To retain staff, restaurant owners in Colorado have hired a therapist for its waiters, cooks and others to consult for free.
-
Former Republican governor Sarah Palin is suing the New York Times for defamation over an editorial that alleged wrongdoing by her political action committee. Closing arguments wrapped up Friday.