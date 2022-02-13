Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
2020 Census
A judge ruled Thursday the deadline to complete the 2020 Census is being extended from Sept. 30 to Oct. 31. The Justice Department filed an appeal Friday.…
In early August, officials announced the 2020 Census would end Sept. 30, a month earlier than planned. As the deadline draws closer, groups like Arkansas…
The U.S. Census Bureau has announced it will stop accepting Census responses Sept. 30, a month earlier than planned. Arkansas Counts, a statewide…
Tuesday, President Trump signed a memorandum that would exclude undocumented immigrants from being counted for the purpose of redistricting efforts next…
A $5,000 grant from the National League of Cities is helping the city of Gravette collect more census responses from residents. The U.S. Census Bureau has…
The U.S. Census Bureau is ramping up its recruiting efforts. Last Friday, officials hosted an open house at the Area Census Office in Fayetteville. The…
Experts believe Arkansas is home to the largest Marshallese migrant population in the world, yet census estimates widely vary. To obtain an accurate…
Steven Dillingham, director U.S. Census Bureau, was a featured speaker at the annual Hispanic Women's Organization of Arkansas conference Friday at the…
A 30-member group created by Gov. Asa Hutchinson that is tasked with ensuring a complete and accurate census count held its first meeting this week. The…
A statewide coalition is working to ensure all Arkansans are represented in the 2020 U.S. Census. Arkansas Counts is an initiative of Arkansas Impact…